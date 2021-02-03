Bus travel is now easier! Long distance bus ticket booking app, details remain … | one may book their long distance bus ticket through an app by West Bengal state transport department | kolkata

WBTC has developed an app called ‘West Bengal Transport Corporation-Version 1.0’ to provide passengers with excursions on public transport and long-distance air-conditioned Volvo buses.

However, the tickets of all the buses of the State Transport Corporation that run on short distance routes every day cannot be deducted from the app. The facility will soon be available on Android and Apple phones, according to officials at the West Bengal Transport Corporation under the Transport Department. After downloading the app, the passenger has to register his name. Once the OTP and password process is complete, passengers will be able to book from the specific app.

Tickets can be booked through the Vessel app from February 10. This service will also be launched soon in the case of buses. So far 22 routes of long distance buses have been brought under it. Notable among them are Barasat-Digha, Karunamayi-Digha, Kolkata-Bolpur, Kolkata-Purulia, Barasat-Asansol, Kolkata-Durgapur-Asansol, Kolkata-Jayrambati, Kolkata-Mayapur etc. In addition, Puja Parikrama special bus can be booked through this app. In the case of trams, it will be effective in ‘Patrani’ at the moment. Kolkata Heritage River Cruise and Boat Library will be added to the app for the time being. The range of its apps will be further expanded over time.

Multiple measures have already been taken through the State Transport Corporation. An official of the company said that due to the presence of real time tracker, it will be easier to know when the bus is available at any stop in the same way as the bus is available at the specified time. Besides, it will be easy to know the time as it is known through the direction.

ABIR GHOSHAL

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published:February 3, 2021, 7:31 AM IST

