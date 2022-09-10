Creator-Entrepreneur Deepak Pareek focuses on the various lessons from his first entrepreneurial venture

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Deepak Pareek, an Entrepreneur, Content Creator and Keynote Speaker from Kolkata, started his entrepreneurial journey with his first startup venture, ‘Career Keeda’, where the idea was to impart profession-specific practical training. He then went on to start another venture, Iceberg Creations, a media production house, where the goal is to work with brands, and focus on regional content, because he felt that the scope of regional content in India is massive.

From his experience, he has focused on the five lessons that he learned from his first entrepreneurial venture, which might be useful if one plans to start their own business.

Deepak thinks that many startup founders get stuck thinking about the future embarrassment they might face if they fail while turning their idea into reality. He believes that failure does not mean one step back rather it means one step forward as one can only become a better version of themselves when they stand up after falling.

He suggests that when building a startup, the founder should be open-minded in their approach. The point is to enjoy what one does, and to find out what ‘that’ exactly is, one has to stay open to experimentation. Deepak says that one must think on a long term basis, as it is not a race, but a marathon.

Deepak has observed that not just one hardcore skill will lead one towards success. Rather, the lesson lies in mixing that one hardcore skill with multiple relevant soft skills.

Deepak Pareek has further highlighted that the most underrated strategy of all time is the ‘Art of follow- up’. In today’s economy, collaboration is the key, thus following up with the un-replied direct messages and cold emails is a must because most of the time it goes unnoticed by the recipient.

Every professional should know about ‘Planning Fallacy’, which is nothing but the prediction of what amount of time will go into finishing a given task. In a startup, there are several things to do, thus to always stay ahead of deadlines every founder or creator should keep a buffer period.