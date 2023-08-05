Home Front 2023: A Premier Housing Exhibition in Kolkata Focused on showcasing Residential Housing in Kolkata and Direct Consumer Interaction

Home Front 2023, a unique housing exhibition will take place at the South City Mall Atrium in Kolkata at 11am to 9pm. This event is set to be a remarkable gathering with a primary focus on housing, urban growth, community empowerment and direct communication between customer and developer.

The event will be graced by Shri Aroop Biswas, Minister-in-Charge of the Housing Department, and Mr. Sidharth Pansari, President of CREDAI Bengal, among other prominent figures of the real estate industry of Kolkata.

Home Front 2023, organized by CREDAI Bengal showcases over 100+ properties and 25+stalls and offers visitors diverse options in residential housing in Kolkata and the peripheries where large housing development is currently underway.

The event holds exciting surprises for its visitors. Along with the chance to witness the array of cutting-edge projects, att

endees get attractive gifts through hourly lucky draws. Moreover, exclusive discounts of up to 5% on bookings will be available, making it an ideal opportunity for prospective homeowners.

Home Front 2023 exhibition prioritizes transparency, quality, and WBRERA approval for reliability and trustworthiness. The event is made possible by the generous support of sponsors. Alcove Realty is the Gold Sponsor, while Merlin, Rajat Group, and Arjaavv are Silver and Bronze Sponsors. SBI and Jaquar have also extended their support as Bank and Allied Sponsors, respectively.

Home Front 2023 aims to empower communities through sustainable urban growth and dream homes for property enthusiasts, investors, and stakeholders.

Says Sidharth Pansari, President, CREDAI Bengal,”The very focus of our exhibitions are to facilitate direct contact between the consumer and the real estate companies. In the digital era, the information available online is humongous. But the exhibition cuts the clutter and makes it easy for would-be buyers to zero in on a choice or at least exposes them to the best options in terms of the locations, pricing, choice of developer, amenities that they are seeking. Home Front is very relevant as an outreach to our customer base and apart from showcasing our ready inventory, it is a flagship event for the real estate industry of Kolkata for sectoral branding and relationship building. Home Front has evolved from large format to much more localised, but that is a demand of the times, but the goodwill and the messaging of direct contact building between consumers and sector stakeholders in the WBRERA era of real estate remains as relevant even today. I encourage everyone to drop in at Home Front 2023 Edition 2 at South City Mall this weekend and get a pulse on housing options currently available in the market”.

