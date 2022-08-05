ICAI creates awareness on ESG efforts through Sustainability Reporting Standard Board

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

In a press meet at Kolkata recently, CA Dr. Debashis Mitra, President ICAI (The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India), announced in the presence of CA Ravi Kr. Patwa, Chairman, EIRC, CA Sushil Kr. Goyal, Central Council Member ICAI, CA Dr. Sanjeev Kr. Singhal, Chairman, SRSB ICAI, CA Priti Paras Savla, Vice Chairperson SRSB ICAI and CA Ranjeet Kr. Agarwal, Central Council Member ICAI, that the businesses that are growing increasingly have been called upon to report on the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts. ICAI through its Sustainability Reporting Standards Board has been taking various initiatives to create awareness regarding ESG issues. In line with the above, the ICAI is organizing a series of ESG Roundtables for the Independent Directors and the CFOs across India. The Roundtables focuses on the knowledge areas on ESG or Sustainability pertinent from the perspective of decision-makers.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), established by an Act of Parliament in 1949 has proven its mark as an elite world class institution devoted to uphold the values of transparency, accountability and integrity. With over 3.60 lakh members and over 7.65 lakh students, ICAI is the world’s second largest accounting body. Through its 5 Regional Councils, 166 Branches, 44 Overseas Chapters & 33 Representative Office, the Institute is taking forward its agenda of inclusive growth and continues to add glory to the profession.

ICAI is organizing the ‘World Congress of Accounts’ at Jio Convention Centre, Mumbai, on 18th November, which is going to be a Carbon Neutral Conference. Delegates from 135 countries will be present at the event, both virtually and physically. Physical football of around 6000 people are expected at the venue.