Magnetite India launches E-commerce Software Solution ‘MagXmart’

By Sneha Pandey:- Kolkata headquartered Magnetite India has announced to launch its revolutionary and Next-Gen E-commerce Software Solution MagXmart (www.magxmart.com). Keeping in mind the basic needs of our daily lives and visible gaps in the industry, this remarkable e-commerce software will change the way people buy products and avail of any services online.

For the past couple of years, Magnetite India and its team have been working continuously to fix the loopholes in sustainability, waste management and India’s rural handcraft industry. Admittedly, India is a culturally diversified country with different handmade products from different states and UTs that reflect the uniqueness and greatness of India. In 2019-2020, Indian handcrafted products garnered a whopping $3.5 billion from worldwide exports.

But as artisans do not have the sufficient funds, skills or knowledge to expand their business, handmade products’ penetration in the Indian market is not visible significantly. After analysing the domestic market, Magnetite India found no e-commerce sites are paying attention to this critical gap.

Mr. Indranil Srimani, Managing Director, Magnetite India

With a vision in mind and a passion in nerves to uplift the Indian rural economy, Magnetite India worked relentlessly to remove the void between the consumers and sellers through this innovative e-commerce software. MagXmart will allow millions of artisans in India to showcase their products through this platform and reach an endless number of handmade product-loving consumers.

Talented artisans merely get recognition for their extraordinary pieces of work, particularly some real talents from rural India. MagXmart commits to making the lives of the artisans from rural India much better than before. It will also ensure that the creative and talented artisans get the credit and respect for their piece of work.

To make the product competitive and profitable in the market, with the handcrafted products, consumers will be able to order different types of commercial products (groceries, apparel, furniture, etc.) as well.

Additionally, this unified e-commerce software offers a whole new Puja Samagri section. It has also launched the option to get in touch with a Pandit instantly to make your Puja so effortless and successful.

Mr. Indranil Srimani, Managing Director, Magnetite India, said, “We are confident that MagXmart will not only invoke a revolution in the Indian handicrafts industry but also set a whole new benchmark in the E-commerce Industry in India. MagXmart endeavours to deliver electronics, furniture, branded clothes, jewellery, organic products, handmade products and e-book and more. We envision improving the lives of Indian handcraft artisans as well as rural talents who barely earn pennies to meet their daily needs. MagXmart is India’s first ecommerce platform that will feature the best of both worlds – handcraft and commercial products. We also hold a vision to reduce carbon emissions and make our environment green and friendly. We aim to promote handmade products to our fullest potential in India so that both parties (buyers & sellers) can reap benefit.”

Mr. Indranil Srimani added, “We are committed to inspiring the true talent of Indian youth and creating a better sustainable future for them by patching the loopholes in the marketing of products online. We believe in the power of rural skills and we’re all in this together. We aim to bring the shift in demand and boost the homemade product industry, and the essential yet rare services in the city that are an integral part of our lives.”

Who does not love a pet? They are an important part of our daily lives. The majority of us at least at some point in our life have a pet. Sometimes it gets really hard when we have to leave our pets at home with no one to take care of them. No worries! With our MagXmartsoftware, you will be able to book pet caretaking services.

Be mindful of the significance of software designing, our expert and creative designing team leaves no stone unturned to make the UI of the software super smooth, attractive and user-friendly that resonates with our vision.

MagXmart Link: www.magxmart.com