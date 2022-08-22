TOURISM MALAYSIA ORGANISES SECOND ROADSHOW IN INDIA WITH MATTA

Tourism Malaysia continues with its second roadshow to India this year,

together with the Malaysia Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) across four cities from 17 th to 24 August

2022.The roadshow kicks off in the city of Visakhapatnam, followed by Kolkata, Kochi and Tiruchirappalli.

The mission is headed by the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, YB Datuk Seri Dr. Santhara J.P., together

with Malaysia’s tourism fraternity which consists of one (1) Malaysia-based airline, eighteen (16) travel agents, two (2)

hoteliers, and one (1)state government agency.

Since the reopening of Malaysia’s international borders on 1 st April 2022, Tourism Malaysia initiated its first roadshow

to six major cities in India from 18 th to 30 th April, followed by its participation in this year’s South Asia Travel & Tourism

Exchange (SATTE) from 18 th to 20 th May.

India remains and has been one of the top market sources for Malaysia and has contributed 735,309 arrivals (+22%)

in 2019. Apart from its objective toinstill confidence among Indians to feel safe to visit Malaysia once again, the

roadshow aims to provide a platform for the industry community to steerthe tourism sector and return even stronger.

“This is the right time to be back in India, and planning for this roadshow is very opportune. The resumption of

scheduled international flights from India coincides with the reopening of Malaysia’s international borders. We are very

thrilled to welcome Indian travelers once again to our humble abode,” said Datuk Seri Dr. Santhara J.P.

Fully-vaccinated travellers can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Malaysia, and are no longer required to undergo

pre-departure and on-arrival COVID-19 tests.

Currently, Malaysian eVISA can be applied online andmore than 14,000 seats are offered weeklybetween India and

Malaysia through Malaysia Airlines, Batik Air, AirAsia, IndiGo, and Air India Express.