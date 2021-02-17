BYJUS Young Genius: Find out the amazing story of three little mathematicians Avantika, Jayaditya, Chirag. byjus-young-genuis-meet-jayadithya-shetty-chirag-rathi-avantika-kambli-from-ep-5 | national

In this episode of BYJU’S Young Genius, let’s find out about three very talented little ones.

In this episode of BYJU’S Young Genius, let’s find out about three very talented little ones. They are Jayadithya Shetty, Chirag Rathi and Avantika Kambli. They are assisted by Soha Ali Khan, Dr. RA Mahselkar and Dr. Anil Kakodkar.

Eleven-year-old Mumbai’s Jayaditya Shetty made a splash in 2019 by winning the famous Memorial Turkey Open Championship. The competition is on Maths, Mental Math, Speed ​​Reading and Memory. Jayaditya Shetty holds the world record in children’s mental maths and binary numbers.

He won a total of six trophies, six gold medals, one rapport medal and one bronze medal. Jayaditya loves to call himself a mathlet. There are other magicians around the world, such as Eusibius Noronha, Eusibius Noronha, Melik Duyar, the late Shakuntala Devi, Yusnier Viera, and Jeonghee Lee. The little boy. Apart from arithmetic, Jayaditya is a blind fan of the Indian cricket team and captain Virat Kohli.

Ten-year-old Avantika Kambli is not far behind. This girl came in the first ten in the 8-digit imperfect square root section. Even before this, little Avantika has made India’s face shine in various international math competitions like Germany, Dubai, Singapore. Avantika is in second place in the Memorial Open Championship in Turkey. It has been observed that in just ten years, he has been solving 3x3x3 reubic cubes at lightning speed with his eyes closed. The 2x2x2 Reuben Cube and the Standard Pyramid are also solving storm speeds.

Avantika used to learn Namata orally from a very young age. Seeing that, Avantika’s parents admitted her to learn higher quality arithmetic. Calculating the square root of different numbers is a feature of Avantika.



<!–

Loading…

–>



The girl is interested in playing the violin and planting trees without numbers. I want to be the Shakuntala Devi of the future, she said.

Fifteen year old Chirag Rathi can add, subtract and multiply numbers up to 20 crores. When you think about it, Chirag can say that Namata can say up to 40 crores. He is perfect in square roots, cubes and cube routes of numbers up to 100 crores.

Chirag, the son of a farmer from a small village, is already being compared to Shakuntala Devi. Due to lack of funds, Chirag could not participate in any international competition. His teachers are the first to understand his small talent. Chirag, a fan of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has said that he will one day win an international competition and brighten the face of his village.

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Ananya Chakraborty First published:February 17, 2021, 11:11 AM IST

<!–



First published:

–>