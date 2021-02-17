BYJUS Young Genius: What are the plans for the future, says the country’s 3 smallest mathematicians Avantika, Jayaditya, Chirag | byjus-young-genius-math-whizzes-jayadithya-shetty-avantika-kambli-chirag-rathi-share-calculated-future-plans | national

Their mentors are Soha Ali Khan, Dr. RA Mahselkar and Dr. Anil Kakodkar.

BYJU’S Young Genius: The fifth episode of BYJU’S Young Genius is frozen. This episode features the Turkish Open Championship, 2019 winners Jayadithya Shetty of Mumbai, Chirag Rathi and Avantika Kambli. Their mentors are Soha Ali Khan, Dr. RA Mahselkar and Dr. Anil Kakodkar. These three contestants are under 15 years of age. But at this age they have planned for the future. What he wants to be when he grows up, he has shared with everyone.

Jayaditya Shetty

After proving his skills in general mathematics, memory, mental math and speed reading, Jayaditya won the Turkey Open Championship, 2019. She won the World Division in Mental Division (10 to 5 numbers) and Binary Numbers (5 minutes).

He won the title by fighting 16 people from 13 countries. He also holds 6 trophies and 9 medals. In which there are 6 gold medals, 1 silver medal and 2 bronze medals.

This contestant told his mentor what he wanted to be when he grew up. It is learned from there that when he grows up, he wants to introduce himself as a mathematician. And he wants to have a lot of fans as a athlete. Eusibius Noronha, Melik Duyar, the late Shakuntala Devi, Yusnier Viera, Jeonghee Lee and Jeonghee Lee have inspired him from the beginning. Not only numbers, but he is also a fan of cricket. He is a big fan of Virat Kohli.



Avantika Kambli

Age only 11. But the head moves faster than many big people. Already Germany, Dubai, Turkey, Singapore have made the name of this country bright. He is currently winning silver at the Dubai Mental Mathematics International Championships. He has won medals in both Open and Kid categories.

At the Turkey Open Championship, 2019, he also finished second in the 8 Digit Square Route category in the Open and Kid categories.

This little talent wants to be like Shakuntala Devi when she grows up.

Chirag Rathi

Age only 15. At this age, Chirag Rathi can add, subtract, multiply and divide numbers up to 20 crores. It can make up to 40 crores. He can also do squares, square routes, cubes and cube routes of numbers up to 100 crores. Surprising to hear, he can do all these calculations in a few seconds.

The farmer’s son Chirag has already been compared to many by Shakuntala Devi. He also wants to be like her when he grows up. This little cricket fan and love to watch Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s game.

By the way, BYJU’S, one of the largest ad-tech companies in the country, has taken initiative to bring out the small talents from different parts of the country. News18 network also teamed up. The new show, called Young Genius, starts on January 18. Each episode of the show features talented children in various fields including education, arts, sports, technology, sports.

Published by:Ananya Chakraborty First published:February 17, 2021, 12:18 PM IST

