Bypoll for Karnataka Legislative Council seat on March 15, says EC
National News

Bypoll for Karnataka Legislative Council seat on March 15, says EC

The Election Commission on Thursday announced that the by-election for one seat in the Karnataka Legislative Council would be held on March 15.

The bypoll is being held for the seat that fell vacant after the recent demise of the council’s deputy speaker SL Dharmegowda. According to the poll panel order, an official notification on the by-election would be issued on February 25 and March 4 has been set as the last date of filing nominations. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 8, the poll watchdog said.

According to the commission, the polling by the MLAs will take place between 9 am and 4 pm on March 15 and the counting of votes has also been scheduled on the same day. The entire election process should conclude before March 18, the order specified.

The EC also said that the bypoll will be conducted following all the Covid-19 safety guidelines, including wearing face masks and using hand sanitisers.

Dharmegowda was found dead on a railway track in Chikmagalur district in the early hours of December 29. Police later confirmed that he died by suicide.

Elected as MLC on a JD (S) ticket, 64-year-old Dharmegowda was in the news on December 15 last year after members of opposition Congress allegedly pushed him off his chair during a ruckus over a no-confidence motion against the chairman in the Upper House. Gowda was elected as the vice-chairperson of the Council in 2018.

