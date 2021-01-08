By Sumana Das & Smita Das

Kolkata, 8th January 2021: The year 2020 has been an extremely difficult year in the history of mankind. While we all are trying to overcome the immense loss of equilibrium created by the pandemic in every sphere of life, we also resolve to celebrate the history of indefatigable spirit of Kolkata and the courage and strength of its people.

With this cause, ICCR had arranged a melodious event compered by gracious Satinath Mukhopadhyay and Madhuban along with the felicitation of some eminent names like – Aloknanda Roy, Lopamudra Mitra, Dr Subhashish Mitra, Gautam De, China Pal, Gitesh Sharma to name a few : coming up with the very first event featuring our own ‘City of Joy’ on the 7th of January, to start the year 2021 with fresh energy and jubilation through recitation and music, reliving the memories of unforgettable songs from Bengali films over the years. The event has showcased musical performances by renowned artists like Jojo Mukherjee, Sujoy Bhowmik, Swakshar Basu, Debarati Dasgupta Sarkar, Tathagato Sengupta, Koushani Ghosh and Sivaji Chattopadhyay.

The songs are interwoven with pieces of poetry that had made Bengali literature proud, in the voice of the inimitable Sutapa Bandyopadhyay.