Car with gelatin sticks found near Ambani home was stolen: Mumbai Police

A day after 20 gelatin sticks weighing 2.6 kg were found in a Scorpio car parked near the South Mumbai home of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, Mumbai Police found that the vehicle was stolen from Vikhroli 10 days ago.

In the Scorpio, which had a fake registration number and was parked close to Antilla on Carmichael Road, the police found four more fake number plates. All four bore registration numbers of vehicles that are part of the Z-plus security convoy of the Ambani family. The registration number of the Scorpio was the same as the lead vehicle in the security convoy of Nita Ambani.

Apart from the gelatin sticks, police also found a note in the car addressed to the Ambani family. It was lying in a bag bearing the logo of the Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians that is owned by the Ambani family.

It said, “NITA bHABHI aur mKESH bhiya aur fEMILI ek jalak he agli bar ye samaan poora konnect ho ayega. The original will come soon. You’ve got the whole family up for grabs. Sambal jana. Gud Nit (Nita and Mukesh Ambani and family. This is just a trailer. Next time the gelatin sticks will be connected. Preparations have been made to bomb your entire family. Mend your ways. Good night.) ”

The note, with its mix of capitals and lower case letters, Romanized Hindi and wrong spellings, was printed from a computer. The police suspect that the writers may have deliberately chosen to write it this way to conceal their identity.

The police traced the owner of the Scorpio based on the chassis number, although attempts had been made to scratch if off. The vehicle owner, a Thane resident, confirmed that he owned the Scorpio but the registration number was not his. The owner told the police that his vehicle had been stolen from Vikhroli on February 17. The police found he had made a complaint on the basis of which an FIR was registered at Vikhroli police station on February 18.

The complainant told the police that he was driving from Thane to Crawford market. The car had been unused over a year on account of the lockdown and he was planning to sell it off soon. However, as the steering wheel was giving problems, he decided to park the vehicle near Airoli bridge on the Eastern Express Highway in Vikhroli, and took a cab to Crawford market. The next day, when he went to pick up the vehicle, it was missing.

Based on CCTV footage near Antilla, the police found that at 2.18 am, the Scorpio drove into Carmichael road, followed by a white Innova SUV. The driver of the Scorpio got off the vehicle and got into the Innova, which then drove off leaving the Scorpio behind. The police found footage of the Innova leaving the Mulund toll naka at 3.05 am. The police believe the registration number of the Innova is also fake.

An officer said, “It appears that both vehicles originally came from Thane. On that night, it was only the Innova that drove down from Thane and it was captured on CCTV at 1.20am at the Mulund Toll naka entering the city. The Scorpio joined it around 1.40 am at Priyadarshani chowk and the two vehicles then drove up to Carmichael road near the Ambani residence. ”

The driver of the Scorpio was wearing a mask and a hood, due to which the police had difficulty identifying him. The police are now trying to trace who stole the Scorpio from Vikhroli on February 17 night, in addition to looking for the white Innova vehicle that left the city limits early Thursday.

The police have formed several teams to investigate the matter. Apart from Mumbai Police, the matter is also being investigated by the Anti Terrorism Squad and NIA. Since the Scorpio was stolen 10 days ago, the police suspect that the entire incident had been elaborately planned.