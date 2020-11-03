Celebrate Diwali with a Festive Special menu at Yauatcha, Kolkata

Festival brings us an endless emotion and nostalgia; it holds a special sentiment in our hearts. This is the time of the year where friends and family all come together to celebrate the festival of lights, with Colourful Lanterns and Fire Crackers. This year, Yauatcha, Kolkata an award-winning Chinese dim sum tea house, is all set to celebrate the most awaited time of the year with a special festive a la carte menu available till 15th November, 2020.

This Diwali; one can indulge in a delightful combination of Modern Cantonese cuisine with a touch of local Bengali ingredients that are traditionally eaten or used during the Bengali festivities. The exquisitely planned festive menu consists of an assorted range of delicious dim sum, stir-fry, staples and dessert, making sure that you can make the most of your festive commemorative feast.

A dining experience at Yauatcha is incomplete without having their intricately crafted dim sum. Try the favourite Prawn and Gondhoraj dumpling, wherein the culinary team has added a twist to the classic har gau by adding a zing of Gondhoraj, or the crunchy Banana blossom dumpling garnished with a vibrant green coriander leaf. From the stir-fries, one must have the Stir-fried minced lamb with fried eggplant, made using modern Cantonese techniques and Asian flavours.

From the main dishes one can enjoy Steamed spicy Bhetki with mango and mustard sauce, Yauatcha’s rendition of the very popular ‘Sorshe Bhetki’ and for the staples, the Yang chow fried rice and Sweet and spicy lomein.

To end your festive meal, the alluring dessert section comprises of Fresh cream mousse with caramelized sweet curd ice creamto soothe your taste buds, a take on the classic Mishti doi.

In addition to the festive special menu, Yauatcha Patisserie has curated a range of delightful hampers in celebration of the festive season. Inspired by European culinary techniques and Asian ingredients, Yauatcha Patisserie has curated the finest and most exclusive range of gift hampers that can be customised to your liking. These hampers include a selection from an extensive array of macarons, chocolates, tea and more.

Don’t forget to drop in this November and celebrate Diwali with friends and family over great flavours and ingredients from different parts of China and Bengal, cooked in distinct styles to perfection.