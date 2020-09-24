Lifestyle, India’s leading fashion destination for the latest trends, launches its Pujo Collection, with ensembles curated by style icon, Mimi Chakraborty. The new festive collection comprises trendy apparel and accessories that are perfect for the festive season and are handpicked keeping Pujo in mind. Additionally, capturing the festive feels and celebrating the occasion of Durga Pujo, Lifestyle also released the Lifestyle Pujo Anthem. Featuring noted singers and musicians, Iman Chakraborty, Rupankar Bagchi and Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury; the anthem is composed by Anindya Chatterjee with lyrics and direction by Sandipan Sengupta and captures the true essence of the season.

This year, Pujo celebrations promise to be unique, as different people welcome the festive season in their own way. While some eagerly wait to celebrate the festival, others may look for balance and sensitivity; for some, while it may be an intimate family affair, for others, it could be about meeting near and dear ones. As a conscious brand, advocating responsible celebration, Lifestyle acknowledges all the choices that customers will make this festive season. No matter what the consumer mindset is, Lifestyle’s all-new Pujo collection has something special for all occasions.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rishi Vasudev – CEO, Lifestyle & Home Centre, said: “Durga Pujo is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India, and our collection takes inspiration from the opulence of this festival. The collection curated by Mimi Chakraborty and showcased in the Lifestyle Pujo Anthem, brings forth some remarkable pieces that are perfect for the festive season, allowing customers to celebrate responsibly by picking their unique style. We are delighted to launch the Pujo Collection in the City of Joy, and we invite our customers to explore this exclusive festive range in our stores, online & right at their doorsteps through ‘Lifestyle – Pujo Express.’”

The all-new Pujo collection from Lifestyle captures the vibe of the festive season with gorgeous Jewel Tones such as Emerald Green, Royal Blue, Vibrant Yellow and Opulent Purple with accents of Gold. Zari & sequin embroideries, intricate Gold foil detailing, layered kurtas, 3-piece festive sets and co-ordinates among others are some of the key trends that customers can shop from.

Speaking about the collection, Mimi Chakraborty, said, “I am excited to be here to launch the Pujo collection by Lifestyle. Durga Pujo is a special occasion for me and all of us to dress up in our own special way and enjoy the festivities while looking our very best. I’ve specially curated the new Pujo Collection for Lifestyle, which is trendy, bold and has contemporary designs, all coming together to add a very festive vibe – perfect for celebrating Pujo in our own unique way. The collection has something special for everyone, just like the festivities during this time of the year.”

Adding to the festivities, Lifestyle has launched “Lifestyle – Pujo Express” which will be present in 50 key residential complexes across the city. “Lifestyle – Pujo Express” comprises a mobile fashion store which makes the curated selections available to customers right at their doorstep, while providing them with the convenience of shopping from leading brands at accessible price points with ease & safety within their apartment complex. The all-new Pujo collection starting Rs. 599 onward is also available online on lifestylestores.com where customers can shop from the convenience of their home.