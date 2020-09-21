Who– The 10e Cafe

What – IPL Fever

When– till 10th November 2020

Where– 10E, Hungerford Street, Elgin, Kolkata, West Bengal 700017

86a, Jhowtala Rd, Lower Range, Park Circus, Ballygunge, Kolkata, West Bengal 700017

Brief –If there is something that unifies the people of our nation beyond all diversities in religion and culture, it is the never-ending affinity towards cricket. Indians are gripped by the love for cricket. With IPL 2020 here, people are buzzing with excitement and happiness. Keeping in mind the on-going pandemic and all the safety protocol, the 10e Cafe has geared up for the IPL season. The 10e Cafe will be screening the matches live on screen with mouth-watering delicacies and hookah. So drop in at the 10e Cafe today to keep up with the gaming spirit of IPL.

On the Menu – a wide range scrumptious appetizers, meal, hookah and drinks like Virgin Mojito, Strawberry Cooler, Blue Lagoon, Non Veg Penne, and Hakka Noodles

Cost for Two – Rupees 800 + GST