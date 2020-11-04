Celebrate the festival of lights with The Gallery Store – Diwali Pop Up

‘The Gallery Store’ (Popularly known as TGS) located on the second floor of Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC) has specially curated a Diwali Pop Up for your festive gifting needs. The pop up starts from 17th October and will continue till 14th November 2020. The merchandises available comprise of exclusive home décor items and contemporary jewellery that will take your festive mood up a notch.

TGS is inspired by the rich heritage of India and features a unique collection of works from across the country. One has the option of gifting their loved ones an exquisite piece of dainty glassware, set of ceramic bowls, vases, pottery artefacts and decors.

The TGS Diwali pop up brings you modern minimalistic homeware, tableware, handcrafted wooden home décor, serve ware, planters, candles, fragrances and subtle statement jewellery with attractive offers on the total bill. You can avail the following offers listed below-

a. Shop for 5000 to 9999 – Gifts worth 1000 from TGS and a Grace voucher

b. Shop for 10000 to 49999 – Gifts worth 2500 from TGS and a Grace voucher

c. Shop for 50000 and above – Gifts worth 7000 from TGS and a Grace voucher

All the products at the Diwali pop up sale are tastefully selected fine art pieces and luxury home décor for people who appreciates beauty in utility. The sale will be up on the TGS website https://thegallerystore.in/ and also available physically in the store from 17th October to 14th November, 2020.

Visit The Gallery Store (TGS) at the second floor of Kolkata Centre for Creativity at 777, Anandapur. E. M Bypass. Kolkata-700 107, with prior appointment only. (Store is open from Tuesday to Sunday – 11 am to 5:30 pm | closed on Mondays)

The vendors participating for this pop up are as follows:

Studio Covers:

Studio Covers is a soft furnishings company based out of Noida. The have worked for several 5-star properties along with multiple high-end residences over a span of twenty years. They believe in soft minimalism and that the process of doing up a home should be a joyful one.

Nitara:

A modern minimalistic homeware brand with sustainability at its core, believes in creating simple yet statement pieces that get conversation starting.

Tattva:

Tattva is an in-house boutique store for all kinds of handcrafted wooden home decor. Each piece is curated keeping in mind functionality, durability, and of course, aesthetics. From platters and table decor to planters and bandhanwars, they design and periodically exhibit them all.

TableArt:

TableArt was conceptualized by 2 friends, Sonika and Pragati in 2018 as a venture to keep themselves busy. Having grown up kids, they discovered they had free time to pursue their interests. After brainstorming on ideas and researching the market, they have turned their common passion for decor into a business opportunity. Connecting with vendors and collaborating with artists, each product is exclusively designed and handpicked. TableArt retails in export quality serveware and home decor items made of wood, glass and metal.

KathWala:

KathWala is a one-stop-shop for all your wooden needs. With more than two decades of experience in exceeding expectations, they manufacture furniture using a wide range of imported timber at their state-of-the-art woodworking factory in East India. Each product is crafted to perfection, unparalleled in aesthetics and utility.

Wisdom Fine Fragrance:

Wisdom Fine Fragrances is a niche category of fragrances. Their USP is layering fragrances both for personal and home use. They indulge the consumer in curating their own fragrances as they believe fragrances are very subjective and individualistic.

Studio Tar:

Studio Tar is a jewellery brand based in Mumbai, resonant to years of experience in Indian contemporary jewellery made in silver and brass. Established in 2014 by Preksha Mandelia, Studio Tar houses pieces crafted with semi-precious, carefully sourced and reclaimed Material. Jewellery collection comprises of contemporary and subtle statement through a continued process of exploration, design and technique.