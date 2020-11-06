Celebrates Diwali with special platter with a health quotient- Binge Baefikar presents a plethora of lip smacking sweet dishes without a dash of sugar

With Diwali round the corner, Binge Baefikar, healthy yet tasty food brand is presenting plethora of lip smacking sweet dishes without a dash of sugar.

Diwali is the festival of light and it will be celebrated across the nation with one prayer on eradicating covid-19 and illuminate every place with good health and joy. During this period people indulge their palate with delectable sweet delicacies.

Binge Baefikar is offering a wide array of sweet dishes and dry fruit platter for the foodies who also are concerned over their weight. As the name of Binge Baefikar suggests, it offers tasty, sweet platter without an iota of sugar, dairy ingredients. Some items are vegan and gluten free and full of healthy ingredients like oats, dry fruits.

The array of menus include RUM BALLS – (Gluten Free, Sugar Free and Vegan), LOADED CHOCO-CHIP BROWNIE, OATS & DRY FRUITS LADDU, BOMBOLONI ( Fresh Italian center-filled doughnuts), Binge Baefikar would also offer assorted boxes like Choco Bliss Box ( a box of rum balls with 9 different flavours), Dry Fruits Goodie Box ( a box of 9 sugar free oats & dry fruits laddu and a box with a medley of rum balls, chocolate tarts , oats and dry fruits laddu.) The range priced between Rs 120 and Rs 1180.

Orders can be placed at 9830580396. The menu will be on offer from 5th November, 2020 to 18th November 2020 – 8 am to 11 pm beyond this period all these food platters will be available on order. All these food platters will be available through swiggy and zomato as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Anisha Mohta, founder of Binge Baefikar, said, “Diwali stands for illumination, sweets, dollops of good wishes and mixing up with near and dear ones. We at Binge Baefikar have adhered to the tradition and essence of the festival with our platters packed with healthy doses. Our brand stands for health and taste. We hope our platter would gel well with the health conscious people who want to enjoy the festival to the hilt.”

Binge Baefikar – the city based healthy food brand, introduced in November, 2019 by Anisha Mohta, a young food entrepreneur, offers food striking the right balance between taste and nutrition. Binge Baefikar had launched its cloud kitchen in presence of celebrated actor Prasenjit in Tollygunge area. Operating through Cloud Kitchen format, Binge Baefikar as it suggests, aptly serves the needs of those foodies in Kolkata who like binge eating but want to shift to healthy eating thus enhancing their health quotient. The fare includes options which are free from gluten, butter, sugar and dairy. The brand has developed curated recipes for those following Keto, Vegan and Gluten-Free diets as well.

Binge Baefikar has also opened a cloud kitchen at Harrington Street area that enables consumers staying in Park Street, Esplanade, Camac Street, Hochi Minh Sarani , Shakespeare Sarani, Bhwanipur, Russel street, Ballygunge and adjacent area. It also offers food from its existing cloud kitchen at Prince Anwar Shah Road.

Apart from Swiggy and Zomato, there are two special nos where people can order. Binge Baefikar’s special no at Prince Anwar Shah road cloud kitchen no 91 98302 29156, and the contact no for newly introduced cloud kitchen at Harrington Street is 91 98306 03264