Celebrating International Dog Day, Lionsgate Play launches #DogsofLionsgatePlay campaign

Lionsgate Play, the Hollywood content leader and latest premium OTT player in India has curated yet another set of exclusive movies for its audiences. With International Dogs Day on 26th August, Lionsgate Play will showcase the finest dog movies such as The Dog Who Saved the Holidays, A belle for Christmas, 12 Christmas wishes for my dogand many more. This special line up will be available on partnered platforms of Lionsgate Play– JioFiber, Vodafone Play, Airtel Xstream, Idea Movies&TV. Spend the day relaxing and binge-watching cute puppies on your screens!

The initiative will entail an exciting social media contest #DogsOfLionsgatePlay to celebrate one of the most adorable pets. On International Dog’s Day, Lionsgate Play social media pages will post about different dogs from different movies, describing their personalities in a line and asking participants who would they pick as their dog child? Six lucky winners will have an opportunity to win exciting e-vouchers from Amazon!

Commenting on the same Mr. Rohit Jain, Managing Director of Lionsgate Play said, “Dogs are the most beloved animal in the world and have numerous movies dedicated to them. We are glad to share our vast content library of Dog films with cynophiles. Lionsgate Play is always looking for exciting ways to communicate and connect audiences. We are sure our social media campaign #DogsDayWithLionsgatePlay will receive lots of attention from dog lovers. Do watch visit Lionsgate Play social media portals on Dogs Day for lots of fun and excitement.”

About Lionsgate Play

Lionsgate Play, a premium streaming service from Lionsgate India and Starz, offers curated Hollywood content for Indian consumers, with much of the content available in multiple Indian languages. Lionsgate India, one of the most recent entrants in the South Asian market, distributes premium content to linear and digital platforms across the region. It develops and produces original local Indian language content as well as adaptations of globally successful content. Starz, a Lionsgate subsidiary, is a leading global media and entertainment company that produces and distributes premium streaming content to worldwide audiences across subscription television platforms. It offers subscribers more than 7,500 distinct premium television episodes and feature films, including STARZ original series, first-run movies and other popular programming.