Chanakya rice is wrong! Mukul Roy’s brother-in-law Srijan Roy joined the Trinamool kolkata

Mukul Roy's brother-in-law Srijan Roy joined the Trinamool in person at the Trinamool Bhaban in Tapsia.

#Kolkata: The BJP is building the foundation of the party before the vote by breaking the ruling party’s people. In this atmosphere, the grassroots also played the trump card. Mukul Roy’s brother-in-law Srijan Roy joined the Trinamool in person at the Trinamool Bhaban in Tapsia on Wednesday.

His name came up again and again as a grassroots leader. Many also said Abdal Chanakya in secret. Mukul himself said that he had built the grassroots with his own hands and now he wants destruction. Mukul collapsed in the middle of the destruction of his house! The people of the house of the BJP’s all-India president have joined the party and the laughter is widening.

Srijan Roy at Trinamool Bhaban.

In fact, Srijan joined the BJP last year holding the hand of Mukul Roy. There were allegations that he got a job in the railways in his name. The state police also arrested him to that effect. Get out without bail later.

Trinamool harassed about leaving the party. The party leader is also annoyed by the continuous drama of the protesters. On the same day, he said, greedy, greedy, they left before chasing the team. It’s a group of people. Mamata was saying at the staff meeting in Alipurduar, tickets are not paid here. There is a lobby to get tickets here, it doesn’t cost money. The booth workers are the leaders of our party. The leaders are there to stay. Umbrellas are actually you. Mamata further said that BJP is full of greed and suffering. The party has rioted and rotted. In this situation, the ruling party sees the joining of Mukul Shalak from the BJP as a diplomatic victory.

Published by:Arka Deb First published:February 3, 2021, 5:04 PM IST

