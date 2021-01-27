Chance of rain on weekends in winter in Kolkata, find out how cold it is … | Weather in Bengal chances of light rain in weekend | kolkata

আজ Clear skies in Kolkata today, Wednesday, morning after light fog. The minimum temperature in the morning was 14.1 degrees Celsius, 1 degree below normal. Yesterday was 18 degrees Celsius. Yesterday, Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 22.6 degrees Celsius which is 4 degrees below normal. The relative humidity of the air is 52 to 98 percent. It has not rained in the last 24 hours. The western storm is likely to enter Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, February 1. Climate change between Monday and Wednesday in the Himalayan states of northwestern India. There is a possibility of snowfall with rain in inclement weather.