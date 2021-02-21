Chandigarh Bird Race 2021: Rare bird Northren Lapwing declared bird of the day

The six hours long Bird Race 2021 in the Inter State Chandigarh Region (ISCR) on Sunday recorded the participation of at least 13 teams of amatuer bird watchers. The rare bird, Northren Lapwing, was declared the ‘Bird of the Day’.

The Bird Race was organized by the Chandigarh Bird Club. On the occasion, the club also launched its website http://www.chandigarhbirdclub.com.

The annual bird race was coordinated by eminent bird watcher Rima Dhillon, who is the general secretary of Chandigarh Bird Club.

The club president, Mitinderpal Singh Sekhon, said that each team was given a name on the bird, and teams Kestral, Black Baza and Falcon were announced first, second and third on the basis of spotting of birds. Team Kestral spotted 189 birds. Team Black Baza spotted 186 birds and Team Falcon spotted 160 birds.

The ISCR covers the area of ​​Chakki Mod in Solan, Morni Hills in Panchkula, Chhatbir, water bodies including Mote Majra, Siswan Dam, Mirzapur Dam in Mohali, Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh, besides the other areas.