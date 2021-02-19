Navigation
Chandigarh: Direct housing board to re-evaluate Delhi solution, CHB Federation to send plea to Admin
National News

1 min read


The Chandigarh Housing Board Federation held a meeting here on Friday. The officials of the housing body said that as “the housing board authorities have shelved the Delhi solution”, the sector committees of the Chandigarh Housing Board Federation held an emergency meeting on Friday.

A statement issued by the administration said, “After deliberations, it was decided that a fresh plea has to be sent to the Administrator not to let the board summarily shelve a practical proposal that will bring comprehensive relief to 3,00,000 CHB residents, but direct The board afresh to evaluate the Delhi solution thoroughly by restarting the meetings of the still-existing need-based committee. ”

It also stated that “a request has been sent to the MP to help restart the meetings of the need-based committee to evaluate the Delhi solution thoroughly and a decision has been taken to immediately start a mass campaign to raise a collective, loud voice of thousands for relief. ”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

