Chandigarh: Five days after theft of Rs 1.50L by uniformed man, FIR lodged

FIVE DAYS after the theft of Rs 1.50 lakh by a turbaned man in police uniform, the Chandigarh Police lodged an FIR at Sector 26 Police Station on Friday. The development came when the theft was reported by a section of media. The uniformed man stole the cash from the rucksack bag of a motorcyclist and fuel station employee Akashdeep, near Grain Market in Sector 26 on Monday.

Owner of fuel station, Ranjan Singh said, “As Akashdeep informed me about the theft, he and I lodged a police complaint in Sector 26 Police Station on the same day. However, no action was taken. Merely, a DDR was lodged when I pursued the matter sincerely on Wednesday. Friday evening, I was informed that an FIR was lodged. Even a CCTV footage, in which the face of the uniformed man is recognizable, was arranged by us. Although the suspect was also caught in the CCTV cameras of the UT Administration installed at Grain Market roundabout in Sector 26, but the quality of camera footage is very bad. The face of the suspect is not clear. I, along with Akashdeep, checked the Grain Market’s CCTV cameras and procured a clear footage of the suspect. ”

The FIR was registered on the statement of Akashdeep.

Police sources said, “The suspect had taken lift at Sector 26/7 roundabout and had got down near Grain Market-26 roundabout on Madhya Marg. The CCTV at Grain Market-26 roundabout show that after leaving the motorcycle, the turbaned man sat in a Bolero jeep. The suspect is yet to be identified. ”

A police officer said, “We lodged the FIR. The suspect will be traced shortly. The matter was being investigated thoroughly. The FIR was filed after verifying all the aspects. ”

Akashdeep had told the police that he used to handover the cash at the fuel station owner’s house in Sector 7 of Panchkula. On Monday, on his way to Sector 7 on his motorcycle, with cash in his rucksack bag, and as he neared Sector 7/27 roundabout, a man dressed in police uniform signaled him to stop.

Akash claimed that he stopped the motorcycle under the impression that the man wanted to check his documents. However, the man asked for lift till Grain Market. After dropping the man, as Akashdeep reached his employer’s house, he found that the money was missing.