CID to go to Tamil Nadu to interrogate sharp shooter Anish Tagore in Manish Shukla murder CID will be going to Tamil Nadu to investigate Manish Shukla case kolkata

CID finds sharpshooter Anish Tagore’s murder in Titagarh BJP leader Manish Shukla murder

#Kolkata: CID finds sharpshooter Anish Tagore’s murder in Titagarh BJP leader Manish Shukla murder Tamil Nadu police have arrested Anish Anish was caught robbing a gold lending company in the Chandrapura area of ​​Tamil Nadu. He was contacted by the CID after his arrest by the Tamil Nadu police CID is going to Tamil Nadu to interrogate him Anish was most wanted in the incident CID claims that more important information can be found by interrogating Anish This sharp shooter Anish, a close associate of Subodh Singh, a Bihar prisoner, is the news of CID sources. If Anish pleads guilty during interrogation, he will be arrested and will apply for CID production warrant in Barakpur court. The CID will bring Anish from Tamil Nadu and interrogate him in Kolkata only if the court allows it. Manish Shukla was killed on October 4, 2020 Manish Shukla, a Daputa leader, was shot dead from the Point Blank Range in front of the party office in Titagarh. In that case, the CID took over the investigation The main conspirators Nasir Ali Mandal, sharp shooter Sujit Rai, Roshan Kumar, Mohammad Khurram Khan, Gulab Ali Sheikh, Subodh Roy, Pawan Roy, Amar Yadav, Gulab, Raja Roy, were arrested. CID submitted the chargesheet on the 7th day The names of the remaining twelve are on the list of suspects Among the suspects, two outgoing mayors were named as suspects in the chargesheet. Investigators believe that the CID will speed up the investigation if Anish is found. All in all, by interrogating Anish, the investigators can get new information which is important in this murder of Manish. ARPITA HAZRA

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Debalina Datta First published:February 5, 2021, 11:30 PM IST

<!–



First published:

–>