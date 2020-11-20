CINI and NSEF come together to support District Hospital of Birbhum

Child in Need Institute (CINI), a national level NGO with support from National Stock Exchange Foundation (NSEF) handed over 5 Bi-Pap Machines and 5 Oxygen Concentrators to the Siuri Sadar Hospital, District Hospital of Birbhum as a response to COVID pandemic.

Dr. Himadri Kumar Ari, Chief Medical Officer of Health, Birbhum District (CMOH Birbhum), Dr. Sobhan De, Super Birbhum Siuri Sadar Hospital, Mr. Sujoy Roy, Sr. Manager, CINI, Mr. Marine Mukherjee, Assistant Director, CINI, Mr. Biswanath Mitra, District Program Coordinator, CINI along with other government and healthcare officials were present at the occasion.

CINI would also be initiating another Maternal and Child Health and Adolescent Reproductive and Sexual Health project in Khoyrasole block of the Birbhum district. The main reason behind this initiative is to enable the blocks to fight COVID19 and learn about the importance of mother and child healthcare, nutrition, hygiene, etc. CINI aims to reach different corners of the district.

CINI also announced that it is working on a block-based Education program supported by National Stock Exchange Foundation with all primary schools of Rajnagar block in Birbhum district. Apart from this, CINI will also be implementing the SAG KP program along with a program for Adolescent and Maternal Nutrition in Birbhum supported by UNICEF Kolkata.

Mr. Sujoy Roy Sr. Manager, CINI said, “We are really proud and happy to work for the people of this district. CINI has been continuously working for mother and child healthcare since we faced this pandemic. For CINI, holiday and celebration means sharing the happy moments with mothers and children and bring smile on their faces during tough times. The mission behind this initiative is to contribute in the development of this district. CINI has joined hands with different organizations for optimal nutritional practices amongst women and children and raising awareness in fighting against diseases.”

Dr. Himadri Kumar Ari, Chief Medical Officer of Health, Birbhum District (CMOH Birbhum), said, “I thank CINI and NSEF for the support. This initiative by CINI will enhance the healthcare and overall well-being of this district and will help thousands of people visiting this hospital. We really appreciate the work done by CINI and standing beside the people during this pandemic. NGOs like CINI have the potential and dedication and can contribute in the development of this state.”

About CINI: Child in Need Institute (CINI) a national level NGO is working in the domains of Health, Nutrition, Education and Child Protection for the last 46 years in West Bengal. CINI has reached thousands of women and children, with preventive solutions through a children’s rights-based approach along with other noble causes in the last 5 decades. CINI works in 8 Indian states that include: West Bengal, Jharkhand, Orissa, Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur, through close to 1300 local staff, reaching about to 7 million people living in poor rural and urban communities.

The journey of CINI started way back in 1974, when Dr. Samir Chaudhuri, a pediatrician, decided to dedicate his life to help the children and women in need. The path has not been smooth and easy. Several hurdles along the way only made our determination stronger which helped to reach out to poor and vulnerable children in the areas of health, nutrition, education and child protection.