CINI to Aware, Sensitize and Response to COVID-19

When the world is beginning to recover from the shock of the pandemic that we faced almost a year back, CINI Kolkata has come forward to take the initiative to sensitize the masses about things that anyone shouldn’t forget till the pandemic is over and even after the world has healed.

With this cause, CINI Kolkata organized a four hours long tram yatra on Tuesday with miking and doll show. The tram yatra started at 1 p.m. from Nonapukur Tram Depot and came to an end by 5p.m. During the journey, surgical masks and precautionary pamphlets were distributed to people on streets to make the mass aware of the situation.

With the support of Oracle, CINI Kolkata Unit’s Health and Nutrition wing had conducted a city-wide mass awareness and community sensitization on the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s precautionary measures and the importance of prioritizing maternal and child health across communities.

Together they believe, we can win over the pandemic and we can win over ill health and nutrition among mothers and infants.

About CINI :

Child in Need Institute (CINI) have been implementing projects on Health. Nutrition, Education and Protection in accordance to the needs of children and women, living in appalling condition on streets, slums and squatter colonies of different wards in Kolkata since 1974. It is expected that mobilization and facilitation of CINI will be motivating community members to be avail of the health and nutrition facilities available for pregnant mothers and children.

They are closely working with the slum population in 28 wards covering 3 Borough namely Boroughs VI,VII and XV of the Kolkata Municipality Corporation (KMC) to improve the health and nutritional status of children and mothers. They mobilize and facilitate them to avail government services on-time and also work on the management of Malnutrition and Immunization etc.