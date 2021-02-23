Navigation
CJI Bobde takes exception to ‘Your Honor’: Don’t use incorrect terms
National News

CJI Bobde takes exception to ‘Your Honor’: Don’t use incorrect terms

THE SUPREME Court on Tuesday took exception to a petitioner addressing the judges as “Your Honor”, ​​and reminded that it was the way judges are addressed in the US Supreme Court.

“When you say Your Honor, you either have the Supreme Court of the United States or the Magistrate in mind,” Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, heading a three-judge bench, said as the petition by a law student seeking the court’s intervention. in ensuring that judicial vacancies are filled up to tackle case backlog came up for hearing.

Apologizing, the petitioner said he would use “My Lords”. To this, CJI Bobde responded: “Whatever. But don’t use incorrect terms. “

The bench then went on to adjourn the matter by four weeks, observing that the petitioner did not appear to have done his homework properly and asked him to study more and come back.

The plea by Shrikant Prasad pointed to the backlog of cases in the subordinate courts and contended that the main reason was the lack of enough judges, supporting staff and necessary infrastructure. It urged the apex court to direct authorities to fill the vacant posts in a time-bound manner and also increase the strength of judges in lower judiciary.

Interestingly, CJI Bobde had taken exception to a lawyer addressing the judges as “Your Honor” in August 2020 as well, and had asked him if he was appearing before the US Supreme Court.

The CJI then reminded him that it was not the accepted practice in Indian courts.

