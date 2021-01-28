CM Mamata Banerjee meets non-Bengali group representatives before 2021 assembly election | CM Mamata Banerjee meets non-Bengali group representatives before 2021 assembly election | CM Mamata Banerjee meets non-Bengali group representatives before 2021 assembly election | kolkata

Mamata was sitting in a meeting with various Hindi-speaking organizations at Trinamool Bhaban on Thursday afternoon.

#Kolkata: “I eat more than litti-alu chokha biharis. I eat more than chapati.” … Before this was over, a question came from one of the people present at the meeting about how it feels to eat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s thekuya. What Mamata has said in her reply has won the hearts of millions of people, says an informed source. Mamata was sitting in a meeting with various Hindi-speaking organizations at Trinamool Bhaban on Thursday afternoon. There, Mamata said, “Thekuya hum jada khate hai. Hamara zindegika steering jiske haat me hai, mera driver Virender ji aur security dwivedi ji sabse achha thekuya banate hai.”

The sincerity with which Mamata has mingled with the people in a political meeting from the beginning to the end of the day, she is quite sensitive about the fact that the non-Bengali vote along with the Bengalis should not go to the BJP in any way. Mamata addressed the entire meeting in Hindi. The Chief Minister is heard speaking Hindi in the same way. Mamata said, “Will they teach me Hindi? I will teach them by ear. I know Gujarati language, Punjabi. I have visited different villages in Punjab. She reads Hindi by looking at the teleprompter. She is not me.”

The Chief Minister said, “Have any of you ever had any difficulty in working in the state? Whether it is Tata, Birla or anyone else. Now it is your responsibility to vote. BJP wants to create Bengali-non-Bengali distinction. I want you to give us more votes than Bengalis. We all want to be one. Trust me. ” The Chief Minister further said, “I took the oath of Hemant Soren. But today I felt bad, saddened when he came to Jhargram and did politics. If I do so, I will also go to their state and ask for Bengali vote.”

Expressing confidence in non-Bengalis, the Chief Minister said, “I never wanted to know who is at the helm of my life. Who gave me security. I made Bihari Rajiv Sinha Chief Secretary. My DG is from Haryana. Secretary Gopalika is from Bihar. Rajiv Kumar is from Uttar Pradesh.” They are doing good work with me like a family. You also go to tea shops, mahallas everywhere. Build a team. I have done Hindi college, university for you. I am here 365 days after the vote. I am not willing to give anything to BJP. ” On this day, the small auditorium of Trinamool Bhavan was filled with applause after the emotional speech at the meeting of the organization.

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published:January 28, 2021, 8:59 PM IST

