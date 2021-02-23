Coal Case: CBI questions Abhishek’s wife, CM drops by before officials come

A team of CBI officials on Tuesday questioned Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Banerjee at their south Kolkata residence for nearly an hour in connection with the coal pilferage case.

Ahead of the CBI team’s visit, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee visited nephew Abhishek’s residence. She spent about 10 minutes there before leaving with his daughter.

The central agency team reached Abhishek’s residence just before noon and the examination went on for around an hour, sources said. The team left around 1.15 pm amid heavy police presence. “Our team questioned her (Rujira Banerjee) based on the evidence we have gathered. The investigation is underway, ”said a CBI official.

Sources in the CBI said they had a questionnaire based on which Rujira was questioned. According to sources, the CBI sought details of her bank account and transactions which were duly presented to the investigating team in the presence of Rujira’s lawyer.

The CBI team’s visit to Abhishek’s residence comes after Rujira told the agency that she will be available for examination between 11 am and 3 pm on February 23, replying to the CBI notice hand-delivered to her on Sunday.

On Monday, the CBI examined Rujira’s sister Menaka Gambhir in connection with the same case.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Chief Minister’s visit to Abhishek’s home before the CBI team’s arrival, the BJP said she is trying to “impact the investigation”.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “There is something in Daal (something is fishy). Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is trying to impact the investigation. Didi reaches wherever there is corruption with an intention to cover up things. The CBI has initiated a probe and now more people will be summoned and questioned. ”

The Trinamool Congress hit back, saying the party would not bow down before the BJP.

“Those named in different cases investigated by central agencies like CBI and ED have joined the BJP – be it Suvendu Adhikari, Sovan Chatterjee or Mukul Roy. But those who have decided not to bow down before the BJP are being intimidated. Abhishek Banerjee has handled the matter with utmost courage… TMC is not going to be affected by all this, ”TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.