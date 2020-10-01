Coca-Cola India releases Sustainability Update 2019-20

Marking the completion of a decade of sustainability reporting, Coca-Cola India today

released its Sustainability Update for the year 2019-20. In line with the Company’s principle of ‘building sustainable

communities as foundations for sustainable businesses’, the sustainability report showcases Coca-Cola’s

commitment towards its purpose to ‘Refresh the world and make a difference’, and is testimony to the positive

impact that the Company endeavors to make towards society.

Commenting on the release of the Sustainability Update 2019-20, Mr. Ishteyaque Amjad, Vice President, Public

Affairs, Communications & Sustainability said, “Our purpose of Refreshing the World and Making a Difference has

guided us well all throughout, by keeping the Company on course of creating loved brands and doing business

sustainably. This approach was further enhanced in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the Company

took prudent decisions and steadfast interventions to help its compatriots and communities face unprecedented

challenges. Since the past one decade we have been publishing our Sustainability Update, to transparently highlight

the initiatives undertaken by us via multiple partnerships and stakeholder engagements, also to convey the impact

created with their collaboration. Our humble yet consistent efforts are in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable

Development Goals (SDGs) and we truly believe that no-one should be left behind. Happy to share our progress

through this update which has not only been cautiously and systematically compiled but also assured by an

independent third party.”

Key Sections of the Sustainability Update 2019 – 20

Covid 19 Relief

To help affected communities in need, Coca-Cola India made a humble contribution of INR 100 crores towards

extending safety feeding and meeting hydration needs of the affected. In addition augmenting the health

infrastructure of the country to support fellow citizens combat the disease.

World Without Waste

Launched in 2018, The Coca-Cola Company’s global initiative ‘World Without Waste’ (WWW) aimed at reducing

plastic footprint, has achieved significant milestones in the year 2019-20. Towards its commitment of making the

world litter free by 2030, the Company has made critical developments in India, across its three key strategic pillars

Design, Collect and Partner. Through continuous design innovations and light weighting, moving towards the

target of making our packaging 100% recyclable globally by 2025.

Over the years, the company initiated strategic multi-stakeholder partnerships with focus on waste collection and

recycling through institutionalization of Karo Sambhav, a Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO),

establishment of Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs)/Swachhta Kendras to strengthen the collection ecosystem.

Additionally, interventions to scale up WWW initiatives across citizenship movements for behavioral change like

Date with Ocean, Support My School, Alag Karo have been implemented successfully across India. To ensure social

security and dignity for waste workers, the Company has initiated partnerships for waste workers’ socio economic

upliftment, capacity building and access to social protection schemes.

Key Highlights 2019-20

Initiatives Impact

Classified – Confidential

Response to

the COVID-19

pandemic

Contribution of INR 100 crores

towards community relief efforts.

positively impacting over 10 lakh lives

across 13+ states

Dry ration distributed to around 2

lakh people, Healthcare initiatives

supported in 48 public hospitals

across eight states in the country,

70,000 PPE kits distributed

World

Without

Waste (WWW)

Project Prithvi:

Material Recovery Facilities and

Swachhta Kendras to strengthen the

collection ecosystem:

42,000+ MT of waste collected since

inception across 28 cities and 4,200+

waste workers benefitted

Date with Ocean program aims to

impact 15,000+ people in 43

localities in Mumbai

Institutionalization of Karo Sambhav,

a Producer Responsibility

Organization (PRO)

Fruit Circular

Economy (FCE)

Over 1 lakh+ farmers have been

benefited with USD 1.7 billion

investments being on track.

Water

Stewardship

Through Coca-Cola India Foundation,

Anandana, implemented 150+ water

conservation projects across 600+

villages benefitting 8,00,000+

community members

Fruit Circular Economy

In the Sustainability Update 2019-20, the Company

has reiterated its commitment towards doubling

farmer incomes by promoting sustainable agriculture

through meaningful Unnati interventions under its

‘Fruit Circular Economy’ initiative. The positive

response of Unnati Mango Orange and Apple have

benefitted over one lakh farmers thus far and

furthered into newer fruit varieties of Litchi and

Grapes. The Company is on track with its commitment

to infuse USD 1.7 billion along with partners to

enhance India’s agri–ecosystem and benefit 2,00,000

farmers by 2022. This will continue to create a healthy

local juice portfolio and concentrated supply chain

with successful and thriving farming communities and

ecosystems.

Water Stewardship

The Coca-Cola Company has continued focus on its

three-pronged water strategy – Reduce, Replenish &

Reuse. The Company has shown significant

improvements in its Water Use Ratio (WUR) by

reducing it to almost half, from 2.89 liters of water

used per liter of beverage in 2009 to 1.74 liters used

in 2019. Through its restoration and replenishment

efforts, it has created a combined water

replenishment potential of 25.1 billion liters along

with its bottling units and Coca-Cola India Foundation

(CCIF/Anandana). Anandana, has implemented 150+

water conservation projects across 600+ villages

benefitting 8,00,000+ community members over the

last decade.

With its futuristic approach the Company has resolved

to continue tending to its people and communities.

Committing itself to the goal of ‘no one will be left

behind’ drafted in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable

Development, also extending its support further towards empowering women, youth and children with a host of

initiatives.

To know more, please click here – https://www.coca-colaindia.com/sustainability-report-2019-20