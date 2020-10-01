Coca-Cola India releases Sustainability Update 2019-20

Marking the completion of a decade of sustainability reporting, Coca-Cola India today
released its Sustainability Update for the year 2019-20. In line with the Company’s principle of ‘building sustainable
communities as foundations for sustainable businesses’, the sustainability report showcases Coca-Cola’s
commitment towards its purpose to ‘Refresh the world and make a difference’, and is testimony to the positive
impact that the Company endeavors to make towards society.
Commenting on the release of the Sustainability Update 2019-20, Mr. Ishteyaque Amjad, Vice President, Public
Affairs, Communications & Sustainability said, “Our purpose of Refreshing the World and Making a Difference has
guided us well all throughout, by keeping the Company on course of creating loved brands and doing business
sustainably. This approach was further enhanced in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the Company
took prudent decisions and steadfast interventions to help its compatriots and communities face unprecedented
challenges. Since the past one decade we have been publishing our Sustainability Update, to transparently highlight
the initiatives undertaken by us via multiple partnerships and stakeholder engagements, also to convey the impact
created with their collaboration. Our humble yet consistent efforts are in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable
Development Goals (SDGs) and we truly believe that no-one should be left behind. Happy to share our progress
through this update which has not only been cautiously and systematically compiled but also assured by an
independent third party.”
Key Sections of the Sustainability Update 2019 – 20
Covid 19 Relief
To help affected communities in need, Coca-Cola India made a humble contribution of INR 100 crores towards
extending safety feeding and meeting hydration needs of the affected. In addition augmenting the health
infrastructure of the country to support fellow citizens combat the disease.
World Without Waste
Launched in 2018, The Coca-Cola Company’s global initiative ‘World Without Waste’ (WWW) aimed at reducing
plastic footprint, has achieved significant milestones in the year 2019-20. Towards its commitment of making the
world litter free by 2030, the Company has made critical developments in India, across its three key strategic pillars
- Design, Collect and Partner. Through continuous design innovations and light weighting, moving towards the
target of making our packaging 100% recyclable globally by 2025.
Over the years, the company initiated strategic multi-stakeholder partnerships with focus on waste collection and
recycling through institutionalization of Karo Sambhav, a Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO),
establishment of Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs)/Swachhta Kendras to strengthen the collection ecosystem.
Additionally, interventions to scale up WWW initiatives across citizenship movements for behavioral change like
Date with Ocean, Support My School, Alag Karo have been implemented successfully across India. To ensure social
security and dignity for waste workers, the Company has initiated partnerships for waste workers’ socio economic
upliftment, capacity building and access to social protection schemes.
Key Highlights 2019-20
Initiatives Impact
Response to
the COVID-19
pandemic
Contribution of INR 100 crores
towards community relief efforts.
positively impacting over 10 lakh lives
across 13+ states
Dry ration distributed to around 2
lakh people, Healthcare initiatives
supported in 48 public hospitals
across eight states in the country,
70,000 PPE kits distributed
World
Without
Waste (WWW)
Project Prithvi:
Material Recovery Facilities and
Swachhta Kendras to strengthen the
collection ecosystem:
42,000+ MT of waste collected since
inception across 28 cities and 4,200+
waste workers benefitted
Date with Ocean program aims to
impact 15,000+ people in 43
localities in Mumbai
Institutionalization of Karo Sambhav,
a Producer Responsibility
Organization (PRO)
Fruit Circular
Economy (FCE)
Over 1 lakh+ farmers have been
benefited with USD 1.7 billion
investments being on track.
Water
Stewardship
Through Coca-Cola India Foundation,
Anandana, implemented 150+ water
conservation projects across 600+
villages benefitting 8,00,000+
community members
Fruit Circular Economy
In the Sustainability Update 2019-20, the Company
has reiterated its commitment towards doubling
farmer incomes by promoting sustainable agriculture
through meaningful Unnati interventions under its
‘Fruit Circular Economy’ initiative. The positive
response of Unnati Mango Orange and Apple have
benefitted over one lakh farmers thus far and
furthered into newer fruit varieties of Litchi and
Grapes. The Company is on track with its commitment
to infuse USD 1.7 billion along with partners to
enhance India’s agri–ecosystem and benefit 2,00,000
farmers by 2022. This will continue to create a healthy
local juice portfolio and concentrated supply chain
with successful and thriving farming communities and
ecosystems.
Water Stewardship
The Coca-Cola Company has continued focus on its
three-pronged water strategy – Reduce, Replenish &
Reuse. The Company has shown significant
improvements in its Water Use Ratio (WUR) by
reducing it to almost half, from 2.89 liters of water
used per liter of beverage in 2009 to 1.74 liters used
in 2019. Through its restoration and replenishment
efforts, it has created a combined water
replenishment potential of 25.1 billion liters along
with its bottling units and Coca-Cola India Foundation
(CCIF/Anandana). Anandana, has implemented 150+
water conservation projects across 600+ villages
benefitting 8,00,000+ community members over the
last decade.
With its futuristic approach the Company has resolved
to continue tending to its people and communities.
Committing itself to the goal of ‘no one will be left
behind’ drafted in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable
Development, also extending its support further towards empowering women, youth and children with a host of
initiatives.
To know more, please click here – https://www.coca-colaindia.com/sustainability-report-2019-20