Cocaine bust probe: Pamela Goswami in tow, police team raids parlor at mall in Rajarhat

THE KOLKATA Police on Sunday carried out a search inside a parlor at a mall in Rajarhat, North 24 Parganas, in a drug seizure case investigation. Pamela Goswami, the BJP Yuva Morcha’s general secretary who was arrested on Friday in connection with the case, was also present along with the police.

“It is a conspiracy against me… even local officers are involved. The detective department should probe the case, ”Pamela claimed on Sunday while entering the mall with police. The search lasted for over three hours.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Debashree Chowdhury, whose picture with Pamela Goswami is being shared widely online, said, “The current agenda of the TMC government is that anyone who joins the BJP will be harassed and will be arrested in narcotics cases. If anyone has done anything illegal, the law will take its course but mostly these cases are fabricated. We are always in favor of justice and punishment to those who have done wrong. ”

The Kolkata Police had on Friday arrested Goswami, along with another youth wing leader Prabir Kumar Dey. They were allegedly found to be in possession of cocaine having a market value of around Rs 10 lakh.

When the police were taking her to court, she was heard saying that she had been “framed”. She also named her own party colleague, Rakesh Singh, as being behind the “conspiracy” and demanded a CID probe. However, Singh denied the allegations and claimed that Pamela was being “brainwashed” by the police.

Pamela, a former model and actor, was now in custody and a probe was on, police said.