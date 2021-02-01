Cold Wave will be more glamorous Winter, yellow warning air office | north-bengal

On Monday, one district after another, the temperature dropped several degrees below normal. Due to which the situation of cold wave has been created all over Bengal

#Kolkata: The whole of Bengal is trembling in the cold. On Monday, one district after another, the temperature dropped several degrees below normal. Due to which the situation of cold wave has been created all over Bengal. The situation will continue for the next two days, the weather office said.

According to the meteorological department, the cold wave was mainly due to the cold and dry winds in the north-west. On this day, cold spell was created in Jalpaiguri, Malda, Bankura, Birbhum, North and South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and Nadia. In the next 48 hours, cold spells are expected in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Malda, West Midnapore, Kolkata, Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, West Burdwan, East Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia.

This is the first time in the last ten years that the temperature has dropped so much in February. In a city, if the night temperature drops below 10 degrees and the day temperature is 5 degrees below normal, a cold spell is created. Kolkata recorded a low of 11.4 degrees (-4.5), Dumdum 9.6 degrees (-5.3), Diamond Harbor 10.9 degrees (-4.9) and Bankura 9.1 degrees (-5). Sriniketan had a low of 6 degrees (-5.9), Kalyani had a low of 7.5 degrees (-8), Malda had a low of 6.9 degrees (-5) and Jalpaiguri had a low of 6.9 degrees (-4.6).



Dry weather is expected in West Bengal. However, dense fog may appear in some places. The meteorological department has warned that cold spell is likely in West Bengal districts for the next two days. For which it has been issued, yellow warning 6 This means that special attention should be paid to the elderly and children at this time. Make sure they stay indoors at night and early in the morning. The meteorological office has advised to use more woolen clothes. There have also been warnings of damage to various livestock and poultry on the farm this winter.

Published by:Simli Dasgupta First published:February 1, 2021, 11:02 PM IST

