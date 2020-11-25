COLORBAR CELEBRATES THE MANY MOODS OF THE MODERN WOMANINSPIRED BY GLOBAL AMBASSADOR, JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ

The festivals in India are just around the corner. Exchanging gifts with loved ones is a
heartening ritual during these times. If your friend/ family is obsessed with all things
pertaining to beauty and loves skincare, then the products by Colorbar is the perfect
choice for them. The Colorbar Woman is the sum of all her moods, personas, avatars – call
it what you like. The collection is available for retail at all Colorbar stores and online at
Colorbar website. So, go ahead and explore the perfect gifting options, only from
Colorbar!
Colorbar is thrilled to announce their ‘Be Who You Want To Be’ campaign, which
highlights 6 eternal looks that express power-packed, unforgettable moods of a woman.
Inspired by the incredible beauty and versatile talent of their global ambassador, Ms.
Jacqueline Fernandez, they’ve curated selections of their core products and a few new
trending favourites to match each mood.
LOOK1-
The Morning Muse: Giving the Raw Power of Vulnerability its Moment Under the Sun
Get your Goddess Glow on with two superstars in this curation: Spotlight Illuminating
Lotion and Cellular Dry Oil, push the boundaries of glow, color and shine with Born to
Glow lipcolors, and Nail lacquer in maiden pink.
LOOK2-
The Go-Getter: When Your Look Walks the Talk, without Apology or Explanation!
Cheers to a perfectly contoured, smooth countenance; wonder-brows; and to upping the
ante with the new It’s a Scandal Kajal: a multifunctional magic wand for killer eyes,
Flawless Finish Primer, introducing our Stunning Brow Pencil in a Mini version,
Cheekillusion Blush (earthy touch), Matt Me As I Am lipstick Mini. For a flourishing finish,
use the Zoom n Whoosh Mascara to sweep away the negative drama looking at you!
LOOK3-
The Head Turner: For When No One Steals the Show Quite Like You
The product mix is of a Cellular Dry Oil. Head for an I-Glide Eye Pencil Mini in Blackout
shade, bring out the inner goddess with the Shimmer Bar contour set in Rose Glow, Matte
Touch Lipstick Mini in Rich Red, Definer Lip Liner Mini, ending with a Zoom n Whoosh
Mascara.
LOOK4-
The Retro Chic Look: You’ve Come a Long Way Baby-Girl!
Flash a brilliant smile with a Matte Touch Lipstick Mini. Bring it out with the Intensely
Kajal, Shimmer Bar contour set in Rose Glow, Cheekillusion Blush (everything’s rosy),
Sheer Touch Mattifying Loose Powder for face, and a Zoom and whoosh mascara.
LOOK5-
Dream Girl: Hey, Who’s That Girl?
With Starry Flip Lip Color, Hook me Up eye shadow palette and Flawless Touch Contour &
Highlight, yours can be the adorable face that special someone can’t get enough of. Add
on an I-Glide Eye Pencil Mini in Blackout shade and the Stunning Brow Pencil Mini.
LOOK6-
The Ultimate Diva: The One & Only
The Party All Night Eyeshadow Palette stands out in this curation. The full product mix
includes the Stunning Brow pencil Mini, Spotlight illuminating Lotion – Gold, 30 days
growth Booster Mascara, Cheekillusion blush (pink pinch).
Find the mood that speaks to you; and unravel your natural beauty in all its splendid glory
- it’s about time!