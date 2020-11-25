COLORBAR CELEBRATES THE MANY MOODS OF THE MODERN WOMANINSPIRED BY GLOBAL AMBASSADOR, JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ

The festivals in India are just around the corner. Exchanging gifts with loved ones is a

heartening ritual during these times. If your friend/ family is obsessed with all things

pertaining to beauty and loves skincare, then the products by Colorbar is the perfect

choice for them. The Colorbar Woman is the sum of all her moods, personas, avatars – call

it what you like. The collection is available for retail at all Colorbar stores and online at

Colorbar website. So, go ahead and explore the perfect gifting options, only from

Colorbar!

Colorbar is thrilled to announce their ‘Be Who You Want To Be’ campaign, which

highlights 6 eternal looks that express power-packed, unforgettable moods of a woman.

Inspired by the incredible beauty and versatile talent of their global ambassador, Ms.

Jacqueline Fernandez, they’ve curated selections of their core products and a few new

trending favourites to match each mood.

LOOK1-

The Morning Muse: Giving the Raw Power of Vulnerability its Moment Under the Sun

Get your Goddess Glow on with two superstars in this curation: Spotlight Illuminating

Lotion and Cellular Dry Oil, push the boundaries of glow, color and shine with Born to

Glow lipcolors, and Nail lacquer in maiden pink.

LOOK2-

The Go-Getter: When Your Look Walks the Talk, without Apology or Explanation!

Cheers to a perfectly contoured, smooth countenance; wonder-brows; and to upping the

ante with the new It’s a Scandal Kajal: a multifunctional magic wand for killer eyes,

Flawless Finish Primer, introducing our Stunning Brow Pencil in a Mini version,

Cheekillusion Blush (earthy touch), Matt Me As I Am lipstick Mini. For a flourishing finish,

use the Zoom n Whoosh Mascara to sweep away the negative drama looking at you!

LOOK3-

The Head Turner: For When No One Steals the Show Quite Like You

The product mix is of a Cellular Dry Oil. Head for an I-Glide Eye Pencil Mini in Blackout

shade, bring out the inner goddess with the Shimmer Bar contour set in Rose Glow, Matte

Touch Lipstick Mini in Rich Red, Definer Lip Liner Mini, ending with a Zoom n Whoosh

Mascara.

LOOK4-

The Retro Chic Look: You’ve Come a Long Way Baby-Girl!

Flash a brilliant smile with a Matte Touch Lipstick Mini. Bring it out with the Intensely

Kajal, Shimmer Bar contour set in Rose Glow, Cheekillusion Blush (everything’s rosy),

Sheer Touch Mattifying Loose Powder for face, and a Zoom and whoosh mascara.

LOOK5-

Dream Girl: Hey, Who’s That Girl?

With Starry Flip Lip Color, Hook me Up eye shadow palette and Flawless Touch Contour &

Highlight, yours can be the adorable face that special someone can’t get enough of. Add

on an I-Glide Eye Pencil Mini in Blackout shade and the Stunning Brow Pencil Mini.

LOOK6-

The Ultimate Diva: The One & Only

The Party All Night Eyeshadow Palette stands out in this curation. The full product mix

includes the Stunning Brow pencil Mini, Spotlight illuminating Lotion – Gold, 30 days

growth Booster Mascara, Cheekillusion blush (pink pinch).

Find the mood that speaks to you; and unravel your natural beauty in all its splendid glory