Sky Sports presenter Jacquie Beltrao has revealed how she often endured 30 hot flushes a day during treatment for breast cancer after her body was pushed into the menopause. The TV reporter, who revealed in June 2020 that she was facing a second battle with the disease after doctors first diagnosed her with it in 2013, asked her followers on social media to 'spare a thought' for the hundreds of thousands of women in the UK who can't take HRT to ease symptoms because of cancer treatment. Responding to the current HRT crisis in the UK, which has seen a shortage of the drugs, Beltrao said she 'felt sorry for people who couldn't get their tablets but asked them to spare a thought for women who are not allowed to take them.'

Sky Sports presenter Jacquie revealed in June 2020 that she was facing a second battle with breast cancer after doctors first getting the disease in 2013

Addressing the current HRT crisis for women in the UK, the presenter, 57, asked her followers on social media to 'spare a thought' for women with breast cancer

Addressing her 110,000 followers on Instagram and Twitter in a video, the mother-of-two said: 'I feel very sorry for women who can't get their [HRT] tablets right now – the menopause is not funny at all, it's a misery for a lot of people but spare a thought for women on breast cancer treatment.

‘A lot of very young women are thrown into the menopause early because of chemotherapy or because of the drugs they’re on.’

She documented her own experiences of going through menopausal symptoms while taking the breast cancer drug Tamoxifen, saying she remembers having ‘about 30 hot flushes a day because your menopausal symptoms are times ten when you’re on those tablets because they’re really crushing your oestrogen and hiding it.’

Of her own ordeal of menopause during treatment for breast cancer, the sports journalist explained: 'I felt like I was having a panic attack every time I couldn't sleep. My head was buzzing and my bones ached and they still do – there's nothing you can do about it.'

‘There’s nothing you can do it about. I would love HRT, I’m just not allowed it because I have a hormonal breast cancer and there are hundreds of thousands of women out there in the same boat and you just have to get on with it.’

