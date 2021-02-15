Compound in green tea can destroy the cancer cell. Green tea can destroy cancer cells, says p53 life-style

Recent research suggests that drinking green tea helps the body make anti-cancer proteins on its own. This protein repairs damaged DNA or genes and destroys cancer cells.

Whether it’s winter or summer, it’s great to sip hot tea in any season. There is good news for those who follow this habit. Recent research suggests that drinking green tea helps the body make anti-cancer proteins on its own. This protein repairs damaged DNA or genes and destroys cancer cells.

The relationship between the anti-cancer protein p53 and the compound epigallocatechin gallate, or EGCG, present in green tea, has been highlighted in a journal called Nature Communications. Physicians and scientists speculate that the study could be promising in the development of cancer drugs. Chunyu Wang, a co-researcher at the Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, said that both protein and green tea are important ingredients. Mutated proteins have been found in 50% of cancer patients. Green tea also has anti-oxidant properties that are good for the body and people all over the world love this drink.

What has not been known for so long has become possible for new research. There is a direct relationship between this protein and the ingredients of green tea. Proper analysis of this relationship will lead to the development of anti-cancer drugs, Wang said. They are trying to understand how this increases EGCG p53. Once this is clear, EGCG can be used to make cancer drugs.

Researchers believe that the role of p53 in the human body is immense. The presence of this protein in the body stops the growth of cancer cells. If DNA is damaged for any reason, then fixing it is also a function of this protein. A part of the end of this protein is very flexible, due to which it is able to do many things. But this protein is formed and decays very quickly, in which case green tea comes in handy. This is because green tea contains a lot of EGCG. Which basically prevents the decay of this p53.

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Swaralipi Dasgupta First published:February 15, 2021, 12:34 PM IST

<!–



First published:

–>