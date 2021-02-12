Compromise with China on land in Ladakh, explosive Rahul against Modi government. Rahul Gandhi claims that India has given its land to China | national

On Thursday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement in Parliament on the Ladakh border

#Delhi: The Modi government has surrendered to China The Congress leader also made explosive allegations that Indian territory had been handed over to China in Ladakh. He complained that the Prime Minister is a coward Rahul also accused the Prime Minister of insulting the self-sacrifice of the country’s army personnel

On Thursday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement in Parliament on the Ladakh border In a press conference on the same day, Rahul Gandhi alleged that Rajnath Singh had only given information about the situation in East Ladakh. But he did not say a word about Gogra, Hot Spring area Rahul’s allegation is that the Chinese troops are still occupying these places In sarcastic language, Rahul alleged that the Prime Minister had surrendered to China like a coward

Rahul Gandhi said, “Now it is being said that our forces will be deployed till Finger III. But our area was 6 till Finger Four We have moved back from Finger Four to Finger Three Why did Narendra Modi hand over the land of our country to China? The Defense Minister did not say a word about the strategically important Depsang Plain But the Chinese entered through that place The truth is that the Prime Minister has given our land to China He should answer to his countrymen. “

Rahul further complained that he has confidence in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force They are betting on the security of the country But the Prime Minister has betrayed them by not giving them the dignity of this sacrifice Rahul’s question, why the Prime Minister did not make a statement in Parliament about Ladakh?

On Thursday, Rajnath Singh claimed in Parliament that India and China had reached an agreement on the phased withdrawal of troops from the northern and southern shores of Pangong Lake in Ladakh. At the same time, the defense minister claimed that India had not reached any compromise with China The defense minister has assured the Rajya Sabha that not even an inch of the country’s land will be handed over to China.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published:February 12, 2021, 11:13 AM IST

