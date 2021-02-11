Conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Modi, the evidence is fake, says forensic information national

Rona made the request shortly after the Washington Post reported the information.

#Mumbai: Rona Wilson, one of the accused in the Vima Koregaon case, has approached the Bombay High Court seeking a fresh inquiry into the formation of a new seat. Forensic analysis says that all the letters kept in Rona Wilson’s laptop, which were considered as evidence, were hacked by hackers. Rona made the request shortly after the Washington Post reported the information.

After a preliminary investigation into Bhima Koregaon, Pune police said Roner’s computer contained a number of explosive documents, the biggest evidence in the Bhima Koregaon case. One of them was a letter to a Maoist leader at gunpoint. The letter also mentioned the assassination of Prime Minister Modi. At the time, many questioned the validity of the case, a new report in the Washington Post.

According to The Washington Post, the ‘evidence’ in the case is false because the hackers entered the accused’s laptop through malware. This explosive information is coming up in the test of a digital forensic company called Arsenal Consulting in Massachusetts. Their claim was that at least 10 letters were inserted through malware. Understandably, he submitted this information to the Bombay High Court. Demanded the formation of seats.

Complaints against Rona Wilson, Gautam Naolkha They made provocative speeches at the Elgar Council event on 31 December 2016. Because of that, there is tension. The NIA arrested Ronade.

Published by:Arka Deb First published:February 11, 2021, 10:03 AM IST

