Navigation
Core sector output in Jan grows 0.1%
National News

Core sector output in Jan grows 0.1%

2 min read


Written by ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |

Updated: February 27, 2021 5:51:46 am

Production across the eight core sectors of the economy grew by a marginal 0.1 per cent this January over the same period a year ago, according to data shared by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday.

This is the second straight month that output in these industries has grown.

In December 2020, output across the core sectors had risen 0.2 per cent and, in November 2020, it had declined by 1.4 per cent, according to the ministry.

Though production continued to decline in most core sectors in January, with cement and crude oil production being the most hit, electricity, steel and fertilizers recorded growth.

Meanwhile, the Centre’s fiscal deficit for FY21 soared to Rs 12.34 lakh crore, or 66.8 per cent, of the revised Budget Estimates (BE) at the end of January.

The deficit at the end of January in FY20 was 128.5 per cent of the RE.

At the end of the FY21, the fiscal deficit is likely to touch Rs 18.48 lakh crore, or 9.5 per cent, of the gross domestic product (GDP).

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit stood at Rs 12,34,004 crore at the end of January 2021, as per the data released by the Controller General of Accounts.

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Prabha Khaitan Foundation Launches Their Regional Language Initiative ‘Aakhar’ In Bengal, With The Release Of A Book On Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay Titled ‘Dekhi Bismaye’

2 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Vintage and Super Car Show to promote Awareness on Plastic Pollution organize by Rotary club

2 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Actress Titir Ganguly is Happy After a much-deserved break

1 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Basanta Utsav going to happen in Kolkata on 21st March,2020

1 min read
%d bloggers like this: