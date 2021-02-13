Corona antibodies will be destroyed within 6 months of vaccination! Researchers say Covid antibodies to last for 8 months after vaccine: AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria | coronavirus-latest-news

The antibodies that are being made in the body after taking this vaccine do not last very long. This vaccine can protect the body for 6 months.
মানুষ People have been under house arrest for the last one year due to the Corona epidemic. A small virus stunned the whole world. However, the situation is gradually becoming normal. Hard immunity is developing. Corona vaccine has arrived in the market. The country’s first-line Corona fighters have also received the vaccine.
• However, the antibodies that are being made in the body after taking this vaccine do not last very long. This vaccine can protect the body for 6 months. This was stated by Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS.
• Randeep Guleria, director of All India Medical Sciences, says researchers are working on how the corona vaccine enables the body to fight disease and how long it will last.
• Randeep Guleria, a member of the Kovid-19 National Task Force, recently answered various questions about the vaccine in a Q&A session on Twitter.
• Answering multiple questions from netizens there, Guleria said, the approximate duration of the vaccination period. He said the vaccine lasts for an average of 6 months.
• However, in many cases, antibodies are more effective in the body than that. He also said that researchers have already started experimenting in the field of long term protection.
থেকে Since January 8, 85,05,010 covshields and covacin vaccines have been administered across the country.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘482038382136514’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
.
Source link