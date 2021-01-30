Coronavirus infection is reduced, the number of beds in the state is reduced coronavirus-latest-news

The number of beds has been reduced twice in a week. Until a week ago, the health department had acquired 56 private hospitals for the treatment of corona

#Kolkata: Daily corona infections are declining in the state. As the number of new infections decreases, so does the rate of infection. The need for covid beds in the hospital is naturally decreasing. And so the state decided to reduce the number of beds allotted for Kovid in state hospitals.

The number of beds has been reduced twice in the last one week. Until a week ago, the health department had acquired 56 private hospitals for corona treatment. The number dropped to 25, the report said on Saturday. However, as before, only 44 government hospitals have been set aside for the treatment of Kovid In this context, a guideline was issued by the state health department. According to the guidelines, the number of new infections and hospital admissions in the state is declining. Therefore, it has been decided that the private hospitals in the state which had been acquired by the state health department for the treatment of Kovid for so long will be released step by step. However, if the number of patients increases in future It has been informed in that guideline.

On the other hand, the state health department is not declaring the Kolkata metropolis ‘extremely free’. Because, according to the rules, the center declares an area or a state as an emergency zone, so the World Health Organization also has an important role to play in the approval of the central government. State Health Officer Ajay Chakraborty said that not only in Kolkata, but in the entire state, the corona virus infection is declining. The infection rate in the state is now only 1.2 percent. Which is extremely comforting. However, this warning must be maintained for at least several more months. Only then will it be understood how much control the corona virus actually has. He added that the vaccination program has started. He ordered strict adherence to masks and other rules. Exactly eight months ago, corona infection in Kolkata was between 13-14 percent. This is followed by North 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly districts. The death toll in the state has risen to 10,155 in the last 24 hours, with eight new deaths. As of Thursday, the number of corona sample tests in the state was 69 lakh 19 thousand 638. A new sample of 25,064 people was tested on Friday. The total number of samples tested has reached 69 lakh 44 thousand 601.



<!–

Loading…

–>



Although the number of infections has decreased in Kolkata or North and Jangalmahal districts, the number of infected people in North 24 Parganas district is still on the rise. The number of beds in private hospitals has also been reduced. Meanwhile, covacin vaccination will start from next week. Kovacin vaccine will be given from all medical colleges in the state. Such a decision has been taken by the state health department

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Simli Dasgupta First published:January 30, 2021, 4:09 PM IST

<!–



First published:

–>