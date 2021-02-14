Covid-19: The recovery rate in the country is 97.31 percent, India is at the top 6 in the world Indias Covid-19 Recovery Rate of 97 point 31 percent Among Highest in the World | coronavirus-latest-news

India’s great success in the Corona War The recovery rate in the country is 97.31 percent The highest in the world 6 The Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday

#NewDelhi: India’s great success in the Corona War The recovery rate in the country is 97.31 percent The highest in the world 6 The Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday “The mortality rate in India has been declining since October 1, 2020. At the moment it is below 1.5 (1.43 per cent). The death rate in Corona is one of the lowest in the world. The difference between active cases and recovery to date is 1,04,64,164. The first and second doses of Covid vaccine have so far been administered in the country by health workers and frontline workers. The second dose of vaccine has been given since last Saturday

Unite2FightCorona Steady Decline in Number of Deaths; 92 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.



The second dose of vaccine is being given within 28 days of the first dose The Ministry of Health says the number of vaccinations is increasing every day According to the ministry, Kerala has recovered the most in one day The number is 5735 In the last 24 hours, 1833 people have recovered in Maharashtra Then in Tamil Nadu 482 There are currently 1.38 lakh active cases in India, accounting for 1.27 per cent of the total infections.

Unite2FightCorona 11,016 new recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. 81.58% of the newly recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 States.

The ministry said the new corona is 6.25 per cent in six states. Kerala has the highest daily new infection reports. The number is 5741 7 This was followed by Maharashtra with 3,611 and then Tamil Nadu with 48 Six states accounted for 7.3 percent of the new deaths. Maharashtra has the highest number of deaths in one day at 36 Then Kerala 18 Five new deaths have been reported in each of Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh.

