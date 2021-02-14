Navigation
Covid-19: The recovery rate in the country is 97.31 percent, India is at the top 6 in the world Indias Covid-19 Recovery Rate of 97 point 31 percent Among Highest in the World | coronavirus-latest-news
Kolkata Updates

Covid-19: The recovery rate in the country is 97.31 percent, India is at the top 6 in the world Indias Covid-19 Recovery Rate of 97 point 31 percent Among Highest in the World | coronavirus-latest-news

3 min read


Indias Covid-19 Recovery Rate of 97 point 31 percent Among Highest in the World

India’s great success in the Corona War The recovery rate in the country is 97.31 percent The highest in the world 6 The Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday

#NewDelhi: India’s great success in the Corona War The recovery rate in the country is 97.31 percent The highest in the world 6 The Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday “The mortality rate in India has been declining since October 1, 2020. At the moment it is below 1.5 (1.43 per cent). The death rate in Corona is one of the lowest in the world. The difference between active cases and recovery to date is 1,04,64,164. The first and second doses of Covid vaccine have so far been administered in the country by health workers and frontline workers. The second dose of vaccine has been given since last Saturday


<!–

Loading…

–>

The second dose of vaccine is being given within 28 days of the first dose The Ministry of Health says the number of vaccinations is increasing every day According to the ministry, Kerala has recovered the most in one day The number is 5735 In the last 24 hours, 1833 people have recovered in Maharashtra Then in Tamil Nadu 482 There are currently 1.38 lakh active cases in India, accounting for 1.27 per cent of the total infections.

The ministry said the new corona is 6.25 per cent in six states. Kerala has the highest daily new infection reports. The number is 5741 7 This was followed by Maharashtra with 3,611 and then Tamil Nadu with 48 Six states accounted for 7.3 percent of the new deaths. Maharashtra has the highest number of deaths in one day at 36 Then Kerala 18 Five new deaths have been reported in each of Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh.

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

/1039154/Bengali_News18/Bengali_News18_ImpressionsTrackers/Bengali_News18_ImpressionsTrackers_BharatMatrimony

bharat matronay static ads end –>

Published by:Subhapam Saha

First published:February 15, 2021, 12:13 AM IST

<!–


First published:

–>

Read the full story

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘482038382136514’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Updates National News

HCG EKO Cancer Centre Kolkata launches Orthopedic Oncology Services with Best in the Class Facilities

4 min read
Kolkata Updates

Rahul 7 has been ridiculed by the BJP for commenting on the Union Fisheries Ministry BJP Mocks Rahul Gandhi on Twitter over His Statement Regarding Ministry Of Fisheries | national

3 min read
Kolkata Updates

A young man tied a rope to the back of a bike and dragged it down the road, killing him in agony, viral video | dog tied to bike with rope, dragged 1 km– News18 Beganli

2 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

The Lead Cast and Crew of Sahobashe Come Together to Launch the Official Trailer

3 min read
%d bloggers like this: