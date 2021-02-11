Covid will come up with new directions in the country’s diplomacy plan in the next phase, like the Foreign Ministry global diplomacy will nevertheless focus on common concerns and shared lessons in Post-COVID World S Jaishankar | national

The general nature of globalization also needs to be reviewed. In fact, that could be the key to determining the new Indian diplomacy. At least the government’s foreign ministry is giving the verdict!

#NewDelhi: India is now very successful in preventing coronavirus infection. Which is involved in the diplomacy of the country along with many other issues. The new generation of citizens is much more focused on trade, economy, services, communications and technology. Again, if we look at the global problem, we also have to focus on climate change and extremist activity. But above all, the general nature of globalization needs to be reviewed. In fact, that could be the key to determining the diplomacy of the new India. At least the government’s foreign ministry is giving the verdict!

In this sense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs thinks that everyone should look at social equality first. The benefits of globalization are always working towards building an unequal society. But the situation is not the same everywhere, there are differences in different parts of the country as well as in different parts of the world. Only if they can be met can an unprecedented society be formed. In this regard, there is a need to rethink the country’s diplomacy. Why not, Atimari has taken root in our existence. We realize how fragile and helpless our lives are! As a result, social equality will only be easier when we can build a disease-free society!

If we have to look at building a disease-free society, then we have to say that the country has come a long way towards this goal. In this respect, India has set an example in the world. This country has not only successfully conducted the world’s largest corona vaccination, but has also served as a cure for other countries. Made in India vaccine has also been sent to countries like Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Mauritius, Sri Lanka. Which has strengthened India’s diplomatic relations with these countries. This proves that the country’s diplomacy has to be dealt with from this point of view in the post-Covidot period.

Besides, if we look at other problems in the world, we can see that India has been able to play a significant role. As a central participant in the Paris Agreement, the country has also worked successfully on climate issues. Emphasis has been placed on the country’s renewable energy industry, with emphasis on integrated use of water. On the one hand, as the country’s forests have increased, so has the country’s biodiversity. The country’s infrastructure has also been strengthened in terms of the use of solar energy.

Right after this, the issue of counter-terrorism came up. In this respect too, India is capable of defending the border with a firm hand. However, as a member of the Security Council and a participant in forums such as the FATF and G20, the more India can strengthen security in this area, the stronger its diplomatic position will be in the world arena. Again, if we look at the digital field, be it work from home or study from home, the country has moved forward much more smoothly than the world. Statistics show that by 2020, many more Indians have returned to the country. This manpower will undoubtedly give the country a strong diplomatic position in the world.



<!–

Loading…

–>



So to get back to the pre-covid stage, you have to keep an eye on all these aspects. We need to focus on safe travel, healthcare, economic well-being and, of course, digital services. The whole world is walking this path now. From that point of view, India is ahead, only in the right format will the country be able to build a diplomatic position to be proud of in the post-Covidot stage.

(Opinion of S Jayashankar on behalf of the Ministry of External Affairs)

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published:February 11, 2021, 10:34 PM IST

<!–



First published:

–>