Create start-ups that can change lives of millions: PM Modi to IIT-Kharagpur students

You have to create start-ups that can change the lives of millions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the 66th Convocation of IIT-Kharagpur. The degree document being conferred today is also a document of aspirations of crores of Indians, Modi told students. He said their conviction is critical for the entire nation as the IIT graduates are the foundation stone of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Keep your eyes on the present and anticipate the future. Keep our needs for today in mind and work towards the needs of the coming 10 years, said Modi. He said that being an engineer, students have the capability to take innovations from patterns to patents. He asked students to study the problems of the present world and find solutions from them.

The new ecosystem of the country needs new leaders, said PM. He said that IITs do not just need to be institutes of technologies but also become institutes of indigenous technologies. “Can we give affordable, effective, and environment-friendly innovations to the world,” he asked students.

He also said that the government has made geospatial data control-free. This, he said will give a boost to the tech start-up ecosystem and hence be a step towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

He asked the graduates to move forward with self-awareness, self-confidence, and selflessness towards their goals.

More than 2800 students received degrees online through the convocation. Further, 75 medalists invited to receive degrees in person along with awardees of DSc (Honoris Causa), Life Fellow, and Distinguished Alumnus Award.