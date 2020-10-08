Cricket fans can now enjoy Dream11 IPL 2020 in ‘amar bhasha’; Disney+Hotstar VIP launches exclusive commentary in Bengali for all matches

As the 13 th edition of the Dream11 IPL 2020 paces on, Disney+ Hotstar VIP is set to delight cricket

fans once again! Based on popular demand, starting 10 th October fans will be able to enjoy every

match, every day in Bengali (Bangla, বাংলা) exclusively on the platform. Joining the commentators’

box are experts from the field – cricketers Manoj Tiwary, Laxmi Ratan Shukla and Saradindu

Mukherjee; and eminent writers Boria Majumdar, Gautam Bhattacharya, Sanjeeb Mukherjea and

Debasis Dutta. These commentators are set to bring in real insights, trivia and behind-the-scenes

moments from the game in their own unique style. For the first time, subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar

VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium will be able to enjoy all matches of Dream11 IPL 2020 in ‘amar

bhasha bangla’ and not just matches played by home team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Former cricketer turned commentator Laxmi Ratan Shukla said, “As someone who has been a part

of previous seasons of the league, I am really excited to be back to Dream11 IPL 2020 as a

commentator. I am looking forward to sharing my experiences of the game on Disney+ Hotstar VIP,

especially in Bengali so that people truly enjoy every match”

Manoj Tiwary added who was instrumental in Kolkata Knight Riders’ win in 2012 will also be joining

in as an exclusive commentator. He said “Who better to commentate the game than someone who

has been there and done that! I am thrilled to be part of this years’ league as an official

commentator. With the match now being available in Bengali, I am sure that people will enjoy

watching it more than before!”

Disney+ Hotstar VIP offers viewers the best of LIVE sports including a full year of LIVE cricket,

including two IPL tournaments i.e. the current ongoing Dream11 2020 and Mar-Arpil 2021; along

with mega blockbuster films like Dil Bechara, Khuda Haafiz, Lootcase and Laxmmi Bomb slated for

release on 9th November under the Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex banner in addition to exclusive

Hotstar Specials shows in seven languages like Special Ops, Aarya and Hostages 2 and much more

at an annual offering of just INR 399/-.

Cricket fans can catch all the LIVE sporting action of Dream 11 IPL 2020 with exclusive Bengali

commentary only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP