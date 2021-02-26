Cristiano Ronaldo is a compassionate warrior, believes ex-coach Dan Gaspar

He knows Cristiano Ronaldo better than anyone else. He is one of the few fortunate coaches who had been involved with the meteoric rise of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. A close friend of legendary manager Carlos Queiroz and FIFA World Cup-winning coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, Dan Gaspar sometimes gets miffed at how the term “arrogant” gets thrown at his brightest pupil unnecessarily.

Apart from being Iran’s assistant coach under Queiroz, the 65-year-old has also worked as a technical assistant and a goalkeeping coach for Portugal and South Africa at the national level, and Sporting CP, Benfica, and Porto at the club level. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, he shares his thoughts on coaching, Portugal’s historic UEFA European Championship triumph, and obviously his days with Ronaldo.

After being associated with Portuguese football for decades, how did you feel when Ronaldo led Portugal to their first-ever Euro five years back?

It’s an honor and a privilege to be a very small part of such an amazing journey. The success Portugal have attained in the international arena becomes even more incredible when you consider the small population [just over 10 million] of the country. Every Portuguese citizen’s heart was filled with joy when Cristiano raised the Euro Championship trophy. I believe it was one of his proudest moments. He led the team to victory on and off the pitch. It was a tournament where Ronaldo not only demonstrated his world-class skills but also proved to be a world-class captain.

Season after season, Ronaldo racks up more minutes on the pitch than any other member of the squad. As you have seen him closely, how does he keep himself super fit even at the age of 36?

Once during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Ronaldo and I were alone in the steam room. I had asked him, “What motivates you?” and he had simply replied, “Winning. I want to be the best in the world, the best of all time. ” Ronaldo lives every second, minute, hour, day, week, month, and year of his life working hard to be the best of all times by shattering records. He surrounds himself with a world-class team, the best medical staff, nutritionist, performance trainer etc. who are all on the same mission. He’s always the first at the training ground and the last one to leave.

There is a debate that Ronaldo is generally egoistic and does not respect his teammates. What’s your take on that?

There are different types of leaders. Ronaldo is one of those leaders who demonstrates not with words but instead through his actions. People often confuse arrogance with confidence. His leadership and maturity have evolved over the years. Through your experiences, you gain wisdom, knowledge, and compassion. What people don’t realize is his tremendous generosity behind the scenes. He has a huge heart.

Dan Gaspar with former Iran head coach Carlos Queiroz.

How was your experience working for Queiroz and Scolari?

Two different coaching and leadership styles.

Carlos Queiroz is a visionary. He is consumed with attention to detail both on and off the field. He crafts and shares with his staff a very crystal-clear picture of his methods and mission. He implements the vertical integration process which means all departments are linked together with the same purpose. The responsibilities are allocated and assigned. If you have the privilege of working with Queiroz, you need to be prepared to be on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week. His work ethic is incredible. A consummate professional. A master educator and motivator.

Luis Filipe Scolari is a World Cup champion. A proven winner. I believe his style of coaching is reflected by his Brazilian culture. First, he had the opportunity to train and coach the best players on the planet. As a result of the Brazilian players’ talent, his environment was loose and fun. Scolari has a big presence who battled hard for his beliefs. Strong personality and motivator. His loyalty was unconditional with the players and staff. If he believes in you, he will win or lose with you until the very end. His loyal staff was always part of his new projects. He trusted them and gave them the freedom to express themselves and add value to the process. With any new project, the first thing he would bring into camp was a sports psychologist who would gather information based on a questionnaire.

Dan Gaspar, on the left, with former Brazil head coach Luis Filipe Scolari, on the right.

Lionel Messi is likely to leave Barcelona at the end of the season. What’s your take on that?

Lionel Messi is a great player. However, I believe he is at his best when he plays in Barcelona’s style of play. Barcelona need to retool and provide a better supporting cast to Messi. They are simply not good enough at the moment.

The Indian Super League has garnered some interest in recent years. Legendary players like Zico, Marco Materazzi, Robert Pires, and Luis Garcia have coached or played. Do you have any plan to coach here if offered?

I have been very fortunate and blessed to have worked on four continents with world-class coaches and players at the highest levels. I love the challenge to make a difference in every project I’m deeply involved in. I have spoken to colleagues who have worked in the Indian Super League and would be open to an opportunity to share my knowledge with India.