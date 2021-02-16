Crompton partners with Amazon India to launch limitless possibilities with its latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled LED Lamp – Immensa Smart Lighting Range

Taking innovation up a notch, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., India’s legacy brand of over 75 years with a range of expert lighting solutions, has collaborated with leading e-commerce platform Amazon to launch Immensa– a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled LED Lamp. A first in the range and one of the coolest smart lighting products to be launched by Crompton, this LED lamp brings smartness with a touch of style by offering a range of immense possibilities that offers comfort and convenience anywhere and anytime.

As people continue to spend more time at home, smart lighting solutions have opened up the potential of catering to every consumer need by dialing up the scope of the consumer’s home experiences with an elevated ambience of comfort and convenience. Hence, keeping this in mind, Crompton unveils its latest innovation of smart lighting catering to each and every need of the consumer by offering immense choices of lighting solutions with its latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled LED lamp – Immensa. Offering a plethora of experiences, this LED Lamp ensures the comfort of operating the lighting through its app while the convenience of managing it anywhere and anytime via its voice controls. This, thereby, enables the house-proud consumer to create the perfect ambience at home with just a click of a button.

Some of the varied features one can experience by Immensa are:

• Explore 16 million colors to create the perfect setting that suits any décor or occasion by using “Scenes”

• Bulbs are both dimmable and tunable

• Can be paired with multiple smart devices

• Control Immensa through either voice assistants – Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

• Control the bulbs from anywhere through the Wi-Fi with Crompton’s mobile app “My Crompton” with limitless selections

• Easily switch between shades of white, warm white and cool white by adjusting the “White” tab on the app convenient for any task during the day or night

• Users can also create and store custom lighting schemes to complement their activities

• Immensa comes with 9W; 830 Lumen; a wide voltage protection of 140 V – 300 V and a surge protection of 2.5 KV

Immensa will be available on Amazon while the prices and working will be with both B22 and E27 models.

Speaking about the launch, Shalini Puchalapalli, Director – Category Management, Amazon India said, “We are delighted to bring the new Crompton Immensa to customers on Amazon.in. Crompton is a household name and brand of choice for customers when it comes to lighting solutions across the country. With this launch, we continue to build a strong portfolio in the lighting category providing customers with a vast selection, unmatched value, fast and reliable delivery and a great shopping experience”.

Vishal Kaul – Vice President – Lighting, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. further added, “We are extremely delighted with our collaboration with Amazon as this up the ante of our smart lighting portfolio and enabled us to cater to a niche set of consumers who are digitally-inclined, use smart devices and are looking for flexible solutions that improve their living. Smart solutions have become the future and today’s situation has enabled people to use technology in their homes now more than ever to not only bring comfort but also add a sense of premiumness in order to have an overall convenient home experience. At Crompton, we are constantly innovating and evolving to meet consumer expectations and this will help us serve the aspirational needs of the home proud consumers and further enhance our premium positioning in the lighting / smart solutions segment.”

Explore the limitless possibilities that Crompton’s Immensa offers and transform your home with the perfect light setting for every occasion!