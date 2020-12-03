‘Daaknam’ Launched By Asha Audio Company

Asha Audio Company presents a new single ‘Daaknam’, fresh release by Shovan Ganguly, to the end of the year. The lyrics and music are composed and the programming is also done Shovan Ganguly. The song is now available in Asha Audio’s YouTube channel and across all music platforms.

The song ‘Daaknam’, is presented in a digital painting format. The digital painting is done by Kshaunish Kayal & the video is designed by Tamal Duary.

“Shovan always comes up with different projects. The song along with the video is interesting. The melody of the song has a soothing approach. It was an overwhelming experience to work together. We believe we will get positive feedback from our listeners”, said Apeksha Lahiri, Asha Audio Company.