Dabur Honey appoints Ritabhari Chakraborty as its Brand Ambassador

Dabur India Ltd today announced the signing of Tollywood Diva Ritabhari Chakraborty as the new Regional Brand Ambassador for its iconic brand Dabur Honey, the World’s No. 1 Honey brand.

Dabur Honey has also unveiled a new campaign “Aaj theke shudhu, chini noy, madhu”, featuring Ritabhari Chakraborty, featuring a famous Bengali song by Asha Bhonsle “Jaabo ki jaabo na”. The campaign, in an endearing manner, aims to create awareness about the importance of Honey for health and promotes Dabur Honey – with 18% less calories, its immunity boosting properties and the presence of Antioxidants and Minerals – as a healthier alternative to sugar.

“We are excited to have Ritabhari Chakraborty as Dabur Honey’s new regional face. This is a step forward by the brand in move to regionalize its content for different markets, basis regional consumer insights. Bengalis love their “Mishti”, so we want to nudge the consumers to make their Mishti healthier with Dabur Honey. Dabur Honey has always stood for health and has constantly nudged the consumer to adopt Honey in their daily diet, be it by way of having Dabur Honey with warm water everyday morning or as an additive in food and breakfast items or as a replacement for sugar. Dabur Honey not only helps in reducing calories but also helps in boosting immunity. With Ritabhari Chakraborty’s association with the brand, we hope that more and more consumers will get inspired by her healthy lifestyle and adopt Dabur Honey in their lives,” Dabur India Ltd Category Head Mr. Kunal Sharma said.

Commenting on her association with the brand, Ritabhari Chakraborty said, “I am very happy to start this association with Dabur Honey. I have been a regular user of Dabur Honey since a long time and it is an integral part of my daily routine. In current times, it is important that we all adopt healthier alternatives of food in our life hence I found this new campaign by Dabur to be something that I would want to communicate to Bengali consumers.”

As part of this campaign, Dabur Honey is also collaborating with many mishti shops in Kolkata during this Durga Puja to sell Honey-based mishti range from their outlets. These shops include Nalin Chandra Das & Sons, Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick, Hindustan Sweets, Ganguram Sweets and several others. We will be sampling these healthy Dabur honey-based mishti so that consumers can taste these first and then purchase the same.

TVC Link: https://youtu.be/nwDs5kpR49U

About Dabur India Ltd: Dabur India Ltd is one of India’s leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 136 years, Dabur is today India’s most trusted name and the world’s largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India’s FMCG portfolio includes ninePower Brands –Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Pudin Hara and Dabur Lal Tail in the Healthcare space; Dabur Amla, Dabur Red Paste and Vatika for Personal Care; and Réal in the Foods category.