India’s leading Science-based Ayurveda Company Dabur India Ltd today announced the its entry into the Mouthwash category with the launch of Dabur Red Pulling Oil, an Ayurvedic mouthwash, creating a whole new category in the Oral Care market. The launch of this Ayurvedic Detox for Teeth and Gums marks another first for Dabur and for the Ayurvedic products industry in India, raising the standard of everyday Oral Care with an industry-first innovation under its flagship Ayurvedic Toothpaste Brand, Dabur Red brand, the #1 Ayurvedic Toothpaste in India.

Announcing the launch, Dabur India Ltd Marketing Head-Oral Care, Mr. Harkawal Singh said: “Dabur Red Pulling Oil is an Ayurvedic Mouthwash which contains Natural Oils and Herbs with no alcohol. The product is based on a process defined in Ayurvedic scriptures and introduces to the world the Kavala-Gandusha Therapy, an oil-based Oral Detox regimen. It contains Coconut Oil, which prevents gingivitis and plaque; Sesame Oil, which strengthens teeth and gums; Tulsi to prevent bad breath; Clove, which helps in reducing toothache; Cinnamon Oil that gives relief to sore throat; and Thyme Mint for preventing tooth decay. Besides its Oral Care benefits, the therapy is also known to provide relief from health problems with improved health of sinuses, improved hormonal balance and detoxification. Dabur Red Pulling Oil helps strengthen teeth and gums, and kills 99.9 % germs, thus, providing complete Oral Care.”

Priced at Rs.275 for a 195ml pack, Dabur Red Pulling Oil is initially available across all leading e-commerce platforms and will soon be rolled out through regular retail channels too.

“Backed by our 136-year heritage and knowledge of Ayurveda, Dabur has launched this breakthrough innovation for improvement to their overall Oral health. Developed after extensive research, it is a known daily therapy for both oral and overall wellness of teeth and gums. Dabur Red Pulling Oil is made with pure and natural ingredients and is a complete solution for all dental problems,” Mr Singh added.

About Dabur India Ltd: Dabur India Ltd is one of India’s leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 136 years, Dabur is today a leading player in the Oral Care market in India and the largest Ayurvedic and Natural Toothpaste Company. Dabur’s flagship Oral Care brand Dabur Red offers a range of Ayurvedic solutions, ranging from Toothpaste, Gel product, Toothpowder, and now Pulling Oil – an Ayurvedic mouthwash based on Kavala-Gandhuha Therapy.

