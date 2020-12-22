Dr Durlove Tripathy , presently working in ” Fire and Emergency “department , is declared as the winner of “Dada saheb phalke icon award film -covid 19 Yoddha award 2020”. Along with emergency service Dr. Tripathy also act as a social worker.In the entire lock down period he have arranged food and others necessaries for the needed people at the cost of his own money.Over the years he arranges blood donation camps and other social works.

After winning the award he put his cordial thanx to the minister of Fire and Emergency department ,DG Fire and Emergency department ,District Magistrate..IAS. Jagdish Prasad mina Murshidabad , Murshidabad SP Respected K .Sabari raj kumer And ,IPS officer Mr. Mukesh kumar .All the people who know Mr Durlove Tripathy are very glad to know about his success.