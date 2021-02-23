Dadasaheb Bhuse seeks 44.50 lakh MT fertilizers from Center ahead of Kharif sowing

STATE AGRICULTURE minister Dadasaheb Bhuse has urged the Center to allocate 44.50 lakh metric tonne fertilizers for the upcoming Kharif season. On Tuesday, Bhuse and state agriculture secretary Eknath Dawle met Union Chemical and Fertilizers Minister Sadanand Gowda in Delhi.

“We discussed various issues related to the agriculture sector, the challenges ahead and preparations for the upcoming Kharif season. Fertilizer is allocated by the Center to every state. We have sought 44.50 lakh metric tonne fertilizers, ”he said.

The demand for fertilizer spikes as sowing for Kharif crops begins in June-July. Last year, the supply of fertilizers between June and August was irregular, Bhuse said. To avoid recurrence of such problem, the agriculture ministry started interaction with the Center, the minister added.

“The state is hopeful the Center will meet the demand (for fertilizers). The state government will also provide an additional stock of two lakh metric tonne fertilizer for the Kharif season, ”Bhuse said.

The state government, he added, has also streamlined the process of disbursement of fertilizers, including urea, to avert any shortage or excess utilization.

“A state-wide campaign-cum-information sharing program is underway through Krishi Kendras. Farmers are being trained on the use of fertilizers and cropping patterns Often farmers, during the first spell of rain, use up the entire fertilizer stock. They use the excess stock to ensure double production. But a long, dry spell between two showers can damage the seeds or crops. Therefore, farmers have to be trained against excessive use of fertilizers, ”the minister said.